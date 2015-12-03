Awesome themes to make a statement in your home!

Even though you adore your home, there is a lingering feeling that something is missing. Perhaps you wish to add a splash of colours, or include elements that will have your personality. But still, you look around and wonder how it will be to make a statement with you home decoration.

Have you ever thought to choose an awesome theme? Scenes from your favourite movie can jump out of the screen into your living room, your favourite book character can come out of the pages and decorate your bedroom or the skyscrapers and landscape of your dream city can become a font on your walls.

And you can always mix and match awesome themes. There is no written rule that states Harry Potter cannot live in a Parisian suburb. Perhaps, there are some mixes that aesthetically should be avoided, but that’s up to you to decide.

Nevertheless, today we decided to give you 6 awesome themes that will make a statement in your home!