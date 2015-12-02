British family home with pizzazz!

Creating totally bespoke homes that are both modern, new and yet have a heritage feel and nostalgic appeal is not an easy task, but one the design team at Roundhouse pounced on with a tenacity and fervour for their 'Ecclesgreig Gardens' project.

We love that natural materials had a vital role to play and, as such, stone and slate have been used in volume to work alongside traditional elements, such as sash windows and space-giving dormers. Even the external garden walls have been given the rustic touch, having been created from chunky stonework blocks.

The interiors are a light and airy delight, designed to contrast with the rugged materials of the exteriors to provide a warm, inviting and happy space that is family-friendly and aesthetically stunning.

Come with us as we take a closer look and see if you could be tempted to commission something similar…