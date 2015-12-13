Sleep better in your ideal bedroom

The effects of adequate and good sleep go beyond augmenting the mood. Sleep is an integral gear in the body’s mechanical life-cycle, benefiting cognitive abilities, memory and vitality, amongst others. For example, there are several studies on athletes that have indicated a 10 hour sleep over a period of seven to eight weeks has improved their sprint time and stamina. Doesn't that sound refreshing?
But it so happens that some people have a little trouble enjoying a good night's sleep. They are twisting, turning and waking during the night, uncomfortable and unable to enjoy their slumber. If you too are twisting and turning, we decided to give you the right tools so you can lose yourselves in the melodies of Orpheus.
There are a lot of tricks to learn and habits to adopt for better sleep. With simple steps, such as getting an ideal mattress, redesigning your bedroom into a sleeping haven and adjusting your eating routines, you will be able to have that peaceful, regenerative sleep.
Restful sleep implies no turning and rolling over. When we lie for an extended period of time on a bed, blood flow is reduced to the parts of the body that are under its weight. To remedy the situation the body sends a message to the brain through the nerve cells, telling it that it’s time to roll over. The action helps restore the blood flow.
Hence, if you are sleeping on a mattress that doesn't reduce the pressure points on the body during sleep, you probably roll and toss all night long. Of course, buying the most expensive mattress in the market will not guarantee you a peaceful slumber. A choice of mattress is as personal as it gets but choosing the right fit for your body will help eliminate sleep deprivation.
Minimise the traffic of your bedroom by using it only for sleep, while at the same time redecorate it to become aesthetically pleasing.
For example, take a minimalistic attitude toward interior décor by undressing your walls from possible distractions. You can change the old fashioned bed frame or repaint the walls in relaxing hues.
Neutral colours, such as white or light accents of blue and green, spring to mind when looking to creating a comforting atmosphere. The humming of electronic devices can be disruptive to your sleep as well, so keep them at a bare minimum in your bedroom.
Lighting can also have a great impact on your sleep. Bright blue light, for example, which is normatively used to heighten the senses in a working environment, can be highly disruptive for the body in the night. It will trick it into think that is time for work rather than bedtime!
Hence, minimise your exposure to bright light a couple of hours before you go to bed. Even better, try to include light fixtures that emit a reddish glow, which is associated with relaxation. It will be best if you reduce exposure to other light sources during the night, most notably electronic devices.
Take a break from your TV or laptop for a few hours before bedtime. In case light still troubles you, eliminate other sources by covering windows with sun blocking drapes. You can also always get an eye mask for sleeping.
A great way to get a good night's slumber is by devising a bedtime ritual. The repetitive nature of doing the same steps each night before bedtime will help prepare your mind and body to sleep. For example, try having a specific sleeping schedule over the week. Go to bed and wake up at a designated time to help your body adjust its circadian rhythms.
Also avoid certain foods, like greasy and spicy, before going to bed as the body processes to digest them can keep you up all night. With the same principle in mind, try to eat dinner at least three hours before bedtime. But, that doesn't mean you should starve yourselves since an empty stomach will still complain.
If you are sensitive towards stimulants avoid any drinks that include caffeine after lunch hours. The effects of caffeine for some people can be felt for a timeframe of 12 hours! The same will apply, of course, for any other stimulant besides caffeine. Thus, if you want to have a beverage before bedtime, go for herbal teas. They can do no wrong.
When trying to get a good night's sleep, the emotional background of your bedroom is very important. A clean and healthy room will translate to seamless and strong sleep. Hence, got into your cleaning shoes and dust off the shelves, bring down the cobwebs and vacuum the carpet.
If you have a habit of eating in your bedroom, don’t leave the plates and mugs lying around. Get rid of the rubbish from the dustbin. A clean bedroom minimises the possibilities for allergies to manifest and disturb your sleep.
Since you are already in a cleaning mood, wash the sheets and pillowcases. There is nothing more relaxing that resting on the comforting scent of freshly cleaned textiles. But to keep your bedroom uncluttered, cleaning must become a habitual exercise! A small price to pay for a good night's sleep.
When the bedroom is being used as a multifunctional room, your body might have a hard time in transitioning from other functions to sleep. Hence, the mind should be trained to associate the bedroom with sleep.
That will imply activities that cause stress should find another place to reside. If you’re working from home, try using other rooms or get your laptop and find a nice café. The use of electronics in the bedroom should be kept to a minimum so try to avoid watching TV or using the tablet in bed. Activities that are stimulating, such as exercising, should be kept for the gym or the park.
But that doesn't mean activities other than sleeping shouldn't take place in the bedroom. Anything relaxing, such as reading, writing and cuddling, are more than welcome!
Even if sleep sometimes feels like a difficult task, by following these simple steps, sweet dreams will be only one snooze away.
