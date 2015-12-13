Sleep better in your ideal bedroom

The effects of adequate and good sleep go beyond augmenting the mood. Sleep is an integral gear in the body’s mechanical life-cycle, benefiting cognitive abilities, memory and vitality, amongst others. For example, there are several studies on athletes that have indicated a 10 hour sleep over a period of seven to eight weeks has improved their sprint time and stamina. Doesn't that sound refreshing?

But it so happens that some people have a little trouble enjoying a good night's sleep. They are twisting, turning and waking during the night, uncomfortable and unable to enjoy their slumber. If you too are twisting and turning, we decided to give you the right tools so you can lose yourselves in the melodies of Orpheus.

There are a lot of tricks to learn and habits to adopt for better sleep. With simple steps, such as getting an ideal mattress, redesigning your bedroom into a sleeping haven and adjusting your eating routines, you will be able to have that peaceful, regenerative sleep.