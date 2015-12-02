The Barn Home with a Fashionable Side

There are many rural property owners in the UK and across Europe facing a very important question of what to do with their old barns. These old buildings were once the backbone of their farming life, however, many are no longer getting the use they once had and are beginning to feel their age. Some choose to leave them to rot, some find other uses for them, while others are a little more adventurous and decide to convert them into new homes. The project we're exploring today is one of these examples.

Brimming with fun and exciting design details is this beautiful newly converted barn home from rural Netherlands. Inspired by chalet style homes, it's hard not to be charmed by the inventive flair displayed by Bongers Architecten who oversaw the project. Get all the details by scrolling down!