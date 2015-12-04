Home design after divorce

What happens when a marriage hits the rocks and dissolves in the currents of time? You will find the space that once used to shelter a happy couple filled with memories of a painful past. It is often the case that we attribute an emotional attachment to things and it can be a sore exercise to observe the division of these attachments in divorce.

However, not all is gloomy when it comes to a post-divorce home. Redecorating the house you once shared with a loved one, or decorating a new space can turn to be a pain relieving exercise in which you redefine the sense of self and identity and swallow the bitter taste of separation. As a home built in the image of two will require compromise and shared principles, starting anew as a singleton offers a great opportunity to reset and reaffirm who you are.

Hence, today we decided to offer a hand to the people that have been released from the bonds of marriage in designing their post-divorce home.