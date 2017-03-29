A West Sussex house that will take your breath away

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we travel to West Sussex where a modern new build underwent a slight transformation to make its residents’ lifestyle a bit brighter.

Yes, courtesy of IQ GLASS UK, this seaside structure now enjoys floor-to-ceiling glass façades of open corner sliding glass doors, which obviously makes a huge difference to how the house looks (and feels) on both the in- and outside.

Let’s take a little look, shall we?