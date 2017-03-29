Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A West Sussex house that will take your breath away

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Old Fort Road, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern kitchen Glass
Loading admin actions …

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we travel to West Sussex where a modern new build underwent a slight transformation to make its residents’ lifestyle a bit brighter. 

Yes, courtesy of IQ GLASS UK, this seaside structure now enjoys floor-to-ceiling glass façades of open corner sliding glass doors, which obviously makes a huge difference to how the house looks (and feels) on both the in- and outside.

Let’s take a little look, shall we?

In order to “sea” better

Old Fort Road, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern garden Glass
IQ Glass UK

Old Fort Road

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

Even without the newly added glass panes, we can all agree that this house packs a punch in terms of looks and location. But after those floor-to-ceiling windows saw the light of day (and increased the home’s intake of natural light on a daily basis), this home is a visual smasher.

Installed at the rear of the home, the glass surfaces face the coast to provide the home owners with breathtaking ocean views.

Stylish and smart

Old Fort Road IQ Glass UK Modern kitchen Glass
IQ Glass UK

Old Fort Road

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

Of course these windows and glass doors are about so much more than just looking pretty. The structural glass panels used for this installation have a marine grade finish and a solar control coating. In essence, these glass panes help to prevent the build-up of heat during hot summer months. 

The solar control coating reflects the heat from the sun back to the outside of the house, keeping the interior cooler in the summer months. This also significantly reduces the amount of heat that is able to pass into the home, providing the residents with a more comfortable living space.

Cutting corners

Old Fort Road IQ Glass UK Modern living room Glass
IQ Glass UK

Old Fort Road

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

Can’t you just feel the sea breeze floating over the beach straight into the house? 

This open corner has been made from two sets of two-pane sliding doors. One of these sets was installed to be a pocket door, helping to maximise the living- and entrance space. 

Maximising this space was ideal, for the other set of doors is larger, reducing the indoor space. 

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

Light dining

Old Fort Road IQ Glass UK Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Glass
IQ Glass UK

Old Fort Road

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

So, we have a beach house. We have generous windows and glass doors to enjoy the ocean ambience. We have spacious layouts inside the house – what is missing?

How about this little sun-drenched corner where we can set up a modern dining spot to enjoy the beach view while wining and dining? Pure perfection, in our books! 

Want the same nautical vibe back home? Here are 10 laid back ways to give your home beach hut vibes.

13 smart ideas from British kitchens (they're easy to copy!)
We love it, but can’t speak for everyone. Tell us what you think of this house!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks