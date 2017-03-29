A West Sussex house that will take your breath away

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we travel to West Sussex where a modern new build underwent a slight transformation to make its residents’ lifestyle a bit brighter.
Yes, courtesy of IQ GLASS UK, this seaside structure now enjoys floor-to-ceiling glass façades of open corner sliding glass doors, which obviously makes a huge difference to how the house looks (and feels) on both the in- and outside.
Let’s take a little look, shall we?
Even without the newly added glass panes, we can all agree that this house packs a punch in terms of looks and location. But after those floor-to-ceiling windows saw the light of day (and increased the home’s intake of natural light on a daily basis), this home is a visual smasher.
Installed at the rear of the home, the glass surfaces face the coast to provide the home owners with breathtaking ocean views.
Of course these windows and glass doors are about so much more than just looking pretty. The structural glass panels used for this installation have a marine grade finish and a solar control coating. In essence, these glass panes help to prevent the build-up of heat during hot summer months.
The solar control coating reflects the heat from the sun back to the outside of the house, keeping the interior cooler in the summer months. This also significantly reduces the amount of heat that is able to pass into the home, providing the residents with a more comfortable living space.
Can’t you just feel the sea breeze floating over the beach straight into the house?
This open corner has been made from two sets of two-pane sliding doors. One of these sets was installed to be a pocket door, helping to maximise the living- and entrance space.
Maximising this space was ideal, for the other set of doors is larger, reducing the indoor space.
So, we have a beach house. We have generous windows and glass doors to enjoy the ocean ambience. We have spacious layouts inside the house – what is missing?
How about this little sun-drenched corner where we can set up a modern dining spot to enjoy the beach view while wining and dining? Pure perfection, in our books!
