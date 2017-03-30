The old Welsh home with jaw-dropping windows

When it comes to glazing units, the professionals of IQ GLASS UK definitely have a sublime portfolio – and today we get to take another look at one of their projects, which is a home in Wales that underwent a renovation for full glazing.
In addition, the house also received oak-framed pocket windows (stretching from floor to ceiling) to help maximise natural light and views.
The fact that the surrounding views of the house is made up of fresh, lush and gorgeously green landscapes is a key factor why the residents of this house opted for such an abundant amount of glass.
Scroll down to see the stunning results for yourself.
It’s not hard to see the amount of ‘wow’ the glass brings to the house, particularly here at the front façade. How open and inviting do those glazed surfaces make the house look?
In addition, we have a rich combination of materials to gloat about, with glass joining hands with the likes of wood, stone and tile to produce a texture-filled façade.
How fantastic are those glazed walls, beautifully lighting up the bathroom to expand its landscape views and intake of natural lighting?
Upon closer inspection, we can see that a lot of thought and work also went into the timber frames surrounding the new glazed surfaces. Of course this goes a long way in enhancing the house’s visual appeal, seeing as wood is a tried-and-tested material for not only rustic-styled creations (amongst other designs), but also brings forth a feeling of sturdiness.
After seeing the lush landscape surrounding the house, do you really have to wonder why these residents opted for the generous amounts of glass? See how those glazed windows soar upwards and transform into skylights, providing the bathroom with a crystal-clear view of the sky.
Imagine the sensational feeling of soaking in a bubble bath underneath a glittering night sky!
