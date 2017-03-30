The old Welsh home with jaw-dropping windows

When it comes to glazing units, the professionals of IQ GLASS UK definitely have a sublime portfolio – and today we get to take another look at one of their projects, which is a home in Wales that underwent a renovation for full glazing.

In addition, the house also received oak-framed pocket windows (stretching from floor to ceiling) to help maximise natural light and views.

The fact that the surrounding views of the house is made up of fresh, lush and gorgeously green landscapes is a key factor why the residents of this house opted for such an abundant amount of glass.

Scroll down to see the stunning results for yourself.