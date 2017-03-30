Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The old Welsh home with jaw-dropping windows

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Forty Farm , IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Country style houses
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to glazing units, the professionals of IQ GLASS UK definitely have a sublime portfolio – and today we get to take another look at one of their projects, which is a home in Wales that underwent a renovation for full glazing. 

In addition, the house also received oak-framed pocket windows (stretching from floor to ceiling) to help maximise natural light and views.

The fact that the surrounding views of the house is made up of fresh, lush and gorgeously green landscapes is a key factor why the residents of this house opted for such an abundant amount of glass.

Scroll down to see the stunning results for yourself.

What a welcome

Forty Farm IQ Glass UK Country style houses Forty Farm,Glazing,IQ Glass
IQ Glass UK

Forty Farm

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

It’s not hard to see the amount of ‘wow’ the glass brings to the house, particularly here at the front façade. How open and inviting do those glazed surfaces make the house look?

In addition, we have a rich combination of materials to gloat about, with glass joining hands with the likes of wood, stone and tile to produce a texture-filled façade.

A clear connection

Forty Farm IQ Glass UK Country style houses Forty Farm,Glazing,IQ Glass
IQ Glass UK

Forty Farm

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

How fantastic are those glazed walls, beautifully lighting up the bathroom to expand its landscape views and intake of natural lighting? 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

The woodwork

Forty Farm IQ Glass UK Country style houses Forty Farm,Glazing,IQ Glass
IQ Glass UK

Forty Farm

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

Upon closer inspection, we can see that a lot of thought and work also went into the timber frames surrounding the new glazed surfaces. Of course this goes a long way in enhancing the house’s visual appeal, seeing as wood is a tried-and-tested material for not only rustic-styled creations (amongst other designs), but also brings forth a feeling of sturdiness.

A look from inside

Forty Farm IQ Glass UK Country style houses Forty Farm,Glazing,IQ Glass
IQ Glass UK

Forty Farm

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

After seeing the lush landscape surrounding the house, do you really have to wonder why these residents opted for the generous amounts of glass? See how those glazed windows soar upwards and transform into skylights, providing the bathroom with a crystal-clear view of the sky.

Imagine the sensational feeling of soaking in a bubble bath underneath a glittering night sky! 

Have a look at these Easy bathroom cleaning tips to help you out of a sticky situation.

A West Sussex house that will take your breath away
Fantastic, or not your cup of tea?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks