The textbook terrace extension (with a sneaky surprise!)

Today on homify 360°, we delve into one of the most popular ways to add more space to a house – an extension. Yes, whether it’s added to the front, the side or the rear of a house, a new extension is a sure-fire way to increase a house (and its inhabitants’) space and functionality.
But of course with a new extension comes also the responsibility to increase the interior intake of natural lighting – and for that, this project turned towards IQ GLASS UK, who delivered some prime, crystal-clear glass sliding doors for the occasion.
But there is another secret addition here in the back yard which we’d rather not give away just yet – scroll down to find out what it is…
Here we have a prime view of the brick-clad extension at the rear of the property, which fits in quite well with the existing building. And there is no overlooking the sleek modern sliding door, which allows an abundance of natural light to filter indoors and light up the extension’s interiors.
But hold on, for the extension with beautiful glass doors is not the only “oh, wow” feature here at the back. Clear-cut glass balustrades lead us from the sliding door to a staircase, which takes us down to the basement floor of the property.
This extra addition is undoubtedly a clever touch to not only enhance the house’s functionality levels, but also increase its property value.
But what is inside that new extension? An open-plan kitchen and dining room, as it turns out! Here we get a sneak peek at the culinary corner which is lit up most admirably thanks to not only the glass sliding door, but also the skylight situated above the dining space.
Decked out in neutral and earthy hues, a variation in colour palettes is the main divider between the two areas, with the kitchen flaunting a more creamy beige look, while the dining area looks much warmer (and as such, more charming) with its caramel-toned wood.
