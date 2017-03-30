The textbook terrace extension (with a sneaky surprise!)

Today on homify 360°, we delve into one of the most popular ways to add more space to a house – an extension. Yes, whether it’s added to the front, the side or the rear of a house, a new extension is a sure-fire way to increase a house (and its inhabitants’) space and functionality.

But of course with a new extension comes also the responsibility to increase the interior intake of natural lighting – and for that, this project turned towards IQ GLASS UK, who delivered some prime, crystal-clear glass sliding doors for the occasion.

But there is another secret addition here in the back yard which we’d rather not give away just yet – scroll down to find out what it is…