The Award-Winning British Home That Wows

It doesn't take long to realise just why this five bedroom home, at an impressive 3,500sq.ft, has been nominated for a number of prestigious architecture and design awards. It has a number of features that really make it worth talking about; from the unique cedar-clad side extension to its sustainability rating. The property originally started out as a fairly standard three bedroom home, looking tired, dated and standing at half the height of what it is today.
So, who took this property from it's mundane origins and transformed it into a spectacular example of modern design? Cue SDA Architecture, whose ethos is
to push the boundaries of good design and
create innovative, practical solutions in concept, detail and construction stages that inspire, excite and exceed the expectations of [our] clients. That's exactly what they've done with this project, striking a perfect balance between aesthetics, sustainability and functionality.
Let's take a look at the renovation and extension in more detail…
The redbrick exterior strikes us as being quintessentially British, with charming Victorian features that have been emphasised through restoration work to bring the façade back to life. Looking fresh and inviting, the house remains understated and classic.
The gardens are fitting for this style of home. British lavender and lush green foliage border a freshly mown lawn. It all looks incredibly quaint and traditional. That is, until we take a peek at the back…
The back of the house tells a totally different story! It really is a home of two halves with delicate, staggered extensions forming a garage, annex and a cantilevered first floor extension that is bold and dynamic. Straying from the traditional brick frontage, a combination of thermowood, Brazilian slate wall cladding, crisp white render and large glass expansions define this home's 'secret' identity.
The flat roof extensions add balcony areas to the first floor bedrooms, which overlook the paved patio area, whilst the modern dining furniture is offered cover from the rear elevation.
The hallway is a vision of elegant country glamour with muted tones of blue and grey running throughout. White ceilings create a sense of height and grandeur, which is further enhanced by the polished parquet flooring.
The interior architecture is interesting, with a curved archway leading to the front door and a porthole window to the left. The lower half of the wall is panelled, which adds texture to this spacious entrance.
Despite the open plan layout the sparkling modern kitchen has been divided into distinct areas for cooking, eating and entertaining with the help of carefully arranged furniture.
The glossy cabinets along the back wall are an aesthetically pleasing and practical feature, storing all the necessary everyday appliances in a neat yet accessible way.
The hints of baby blue in the cabinets and breakfast bar go hand-in-hand with the blue grey tones of the walls. The design hints at 60s style but the overall look is fresh and modern.
White bar stools line the bar, creating a symmetry that complements the clean lines of the kitchen itself. Illuminated by circular spotlights, the kitchen is literally gleaming!
SDA Architecture were commissioned to create a copper light for the dining area to give it an edgy, industrial vibe.
Blending in with the steel beams, the finished result certainly achieves that warehouse feel whilst still looking elegant. The warm glow of the bulbs provides the perfect atmosphere for dinner parties and relaxed evening meals with the family.
Last but not least we have the living room. This relaxing family area was decorated in soft, neutral tones, with the focus directed towards the textured feature wall.
The wrap around windows allow plenty of natural light in, which helps keep the room looking bright and summery. Texture plays a key role once more with the tactile rug, smooth floorboards and, of course, the feature wall, combining to create a varied and dynamic look.
If you've enjoyed this tour, don't miss: A Victorian Home Reimagined.