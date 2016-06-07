The Award-Winning British Home That Wows

It doesn't take long to realise just why this five bedroom home, at an impressive 3,500sq.ft, has been nominated for a number of prestigious architecture and design awards. It has a number of features that really make it worth talking about; from the unique cedar-clad side extension to its sustainability rating. The property originally started out as a fairly standard three bedroom home, looking tired, dated and standing at half the height of what it is today.

So, who took this property from it's mundane origins and transformed it into a spectacular example of modern design? Cue SDA Architecture, whose ethos is to push the boundaries of good design and create innovative, practical solutions in concept, detail and construction stages that inspire, excite and exceed the expectations of [our] clients. That's exactly what they've done with this project, striking a perfect balance between aesthetics, sustainability and functionality.

Let's take a look at the renovation and extension in more detail…