Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 garden DIY projects perfect for spring days

press profile homify press profile homify
Hausgarten Wagner - "Sylter Garten", SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Spring is here guys, so it's time to start thinking up some easy and quick projects that will make your garden look amazing and add a wealth of new style! Don't worry, we aren't going to start suggesting that you dig up all your turf or hire a landscape architect to totally transform your space (though it's totally cool if that's what you want to do!), we're simply suggesting that you choose a few easy projects that will look super cute in your outdoor space. 

If you don't know where to start, in terms of small and manageable garden upgrades, we're here to help with 10 brilliant ideas for you today, so grab a cuppa, take a seat and see which of these you could have a go at this weekend!

1. Lay a new wooden path.

Hausgarten Wagner - "Sylter Garten", SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

If your garden path needs some attention, why not take the opportunity to actually replace it with a simple wooden version? Stylish, natural and easy to complete, you can use decking strips and be done in a day!

2. Make some funky new planters.

Washbasin planter Donna Walker Design Eclectic style garden
Donna Walker Design

Washbasin planter

Donna Walker Design
Donna Walker Design
Donna Walker Design

How fun is this sink planter? It's great for inspiration, as it shows that you can upcycle anything into a cool and unusual planter in your garden. We've even seen disused toilets turned into lovely plant holders!

3. How about some pallet furniture?

ALMANZOR sofá palets. 120x80cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario GardenFurniture
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

Get yourself on a freecycle site, find some unwanted wooden pallets and start making some magic! All you'll need are a few screws and some foam for a seat pad and you'll have a totally unique seat that everyone will want!

4. Upcycle some pots.

Brent Verdigris Plant Pot, Rowen & Wren Rowen & Wren GardenPlant pots & vases
Rowen &amp; Wren

Brent Verdigris Plant Pot

Rowen & Wren
Rowen &amp; Wren
Rowen & Wren

Before you throw away some old plants pots that have seen better days, why not just spray paint them to look a little more exciting?Shabby chic styles will work well, but so will glitzy metallics, as they are so in right now!

5. Create a pretty garden sign.

Welcome to my Bee - autiful Garden sign - rustic hanging bees plaque Tittlemouse GardenAccessories & decoration
Tittlemouse

Welcome to my Bee—autiful Garden sign—rustic hanging bees plaque

Tittlemouse
Tittlemouse
Tittlemouse

We LOVE this idea! Painting a custom garden sign is such an adorable idea and one that would be great for families, as your little ones could join in too! Hang it on a wall or gate with pride!

6. A rope swing will be so fun!

GERONIMO - a monkey swing Green Oak Furniture Ltd GardenFurniture
Green Oak Furniture Ltd

GERONIMO—a monkey swing

Green Oak Furniture Ltd
Green Oak Furniture Ltd
Green Oak Furniture Ltd

Who hasn't wanted a garden swing at some point? We know we always love them and they are so simple to make! Sturdy rope and a chunk of wood are all you need, but please make sure you tether it to a very secure and load-bearing tree!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Spray paint your old furniture.

Black Wicker Chair homify GardenFurniture
homify

Black Wicker Chair

homify
homify
homify

Upcycling is such a great way to extend the lifespan of things that you already own and in terms of your garden, old furniture can be given a new lease of life with just a coat of protective spray paint!

8. Finally build that greenhouse!

Swallow Kingfisher 6x10 Wooden Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

Swallow Kingfisher 6x10 Wooden Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

If you've been toying with the idea of building  a greenhouse for a while, it's time to commit! Earmark a space for it in your garden, lay some paving slabs and get building! Just think; in a few months, you could be eating tomatoes that you've grown yourself!

9. Make some shabby chic lighting.

Cosmic Jar, HeadSprung Ltd HeadSprung Ltd GardenLighting
HeadSprung Ltd

Cosmic Jar

HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd

We think that shabby chic motifs look great in a garden and when it comes to lighting, you want to maintain a fun, flirty look, so why not get your DIY on? Take some old Kilner jars and add a string of solar lights, then screw the lid on, add a wire hanger and you're done! 

10. Treat or stain your fence

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD olive tree,ever green,raised flower beds,contemporary garden,concrete beds,red cedar fence,cedar fence,contemporary fence,white and wood,contemporary design
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

It doesn't take much to transform a drab fence into quite the head-turning feature! Opt for a natural-looking varnish or go bold with some brighter tones.

11. Erect an awning.

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
El Jardín de Ana

El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana

Let's finish with a practical touch! Erect an awning or terrace cover in your garden this spring and you can enjoy alfresco dining all year long! As a bonus touch, why not make some extra light jars and hang them inside, for a pretty look?

For even more cool garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 24 wooden garden projects you could try building.

This London home's mind-blowing modern extension
Are you going to have a go at any of these easy projects?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks