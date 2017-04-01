11 garden DIY projects perfect for spring days

Spring is here guys, so it's time to start thinking up some easy and quick projects that will make your garden look amazing and add a wealth of new style! Don't worry, we aren't going to start suggesting that you dig up all your turf or hire a landscape architect to totally transform your space (though it's totally cool if that's what you want to do!), we're simply suggesting that you choose a few easy projects that will look super cute in your outdoor space.
If you don't know where to start, in terms of small and manageable garden upgrades, we're here to help with 10 brilliant ideas for you today, so grab a cuppa, take a seat and see which of these you could have a go at this weekend!
If your garden path needs some attention, why not take the opportunity to actually replace it with a simple wooden version? Stylish, natural and easy to complete, you can use decking strips and be done in a day!
How fun is this sink planter? It's great for inspiration, as it shows that you can upcycle anything into a cool and unusual planter in your garden. We've even seen disused toilets turned into lovely plant holders!
Get yourself on a freecycle site, find some unwanted wooden pallets and start making some magic! All you'll need are a few screws and some foam for a seat pad and you'll have a totally unique seat that everyone will want!
Before you throw away some old plants pots that have seen better days, why not just spray paint them to look a little more exciting?Shabby chic styles will work well, but so will glitzy metallics, as they are so in right now!
We LOVE this idea! Painting a custom garden sign is such an adorable idea and one that would be great for families, as your little ones could join in too! Hang it on a wall or gate with pride!
Who hasn't wanted a garden swing at some point? We know we always love them and they are so simple to make! Sturdy rope and a chunk of wood are all you need, but please make sure you tether it to a very secure and load-bearing tree!
Upcycling is such a great way to extend the lifespan of things that you already own and in terms of your garden, old furniture can be given a new lease of life with just a coat of protective spray paint!
If you've been toying with the idea of building a greenhouse for a while, it's time to commit! Earmark a space for it in your garden, lay some paving slabs and get building! Just think; in a few months, you could be eating tomatoes that you've grown yourself!
We think that shabby chic motifs look great in a garden and when it comes to lighting, you want to maintain a fun, flirty look, so why not get your DIY on? Take some old Kilner jars and add a string of solar lights, then screw the lid on, add a wire hanger and you're done!
It doesn't take much to transform a drab fence into quite the head-turning feature! Opt for a natural-looking varnish or go bold with some brighter tones.
Let's finish with a practical touch! Erect an awning or terrace cover in your garden this spring and you can enjoy alfresco dining all year long! As a bonus touch, why not make some extra light jars and hang them inside, for a pretty look?
