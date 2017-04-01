11 garden DIY projects perfect for spring days

Spring is here guys, so it's time to start thinking up some easy and quick projects that will make your garden look amazing and add a wealth of new style! Don't worry, we aren't going to start suggesting that you dig up all your turf or hire a landscape architect to totally transform your space (though it's totally cool if that's what you want to do!), we're simply suggesting that you choose a few easy projects that will look super cute in your outdoor space.

If you don't know where to start, in terms of small and manageable garden upgrades, we're here to help with 10 brilliant ideas for you today, so grab a cuppa, take a seat and see which of these you could have a go at this weekend!