9 stylish and practical coverings for your kitchen walls

press profile homify
Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style kitchen


Curating a beautiful kitchen is so easy for professional kitchen planners, but what can us amateurs do to give our space a little more pizazz? Well, we think that your wall finishes will make a huge impact and really perk up a kitchen instantly, even if you only update a small area! 

If you like the idea of changing up your kitchen walls, but don't know where you'd start, we're here with a host of fantastic ideas that will look utterly stupendous! And the best part? You can keep your old cabinets and the whole room will look brand new, just because your wall accents have changed! Talk about a budget-friendly upgrade! Let's take a look at some awesome ideas.

1. An eclectic mix of materials.

Industrial rivisitato, Design for Love Design for Love Industrial style kitchen
Patterned tiles and natural wood cladding look perfect together here, as they are so tonally in tune. The interesting thing is that the cabinets are really industrial, but the wall finish makes the space feel charmingly rustic! 

2. Coloured subway tiles.

Wentworth Kitchen Units in Alabaster with black granite worktops and cranberry wall tiles. Statement Kitchens
Wentworth Kitchen Units in Alabaster with black granite worktops and cranberry wall tiles.

White subway tiles are a staple in many kitchens around the world, but for a pop of excitement and contemporary daring, look for coloured varieties! The splash of red here has totally changed the look and feel of this classic kitchen!

3. A glass splashback.

Mr & Mrs H, Kitchen, Byfleet Village, Surrey Raycross Interiors Modern kitchen Grey German Kitchen,Silestone worktops,Glass splashbacks,Siemens appliances,induction hob,design,supply,install,raycross interiors,kitchens surrey
Mr & Mrs H, Kitchen, Byfleet Village, Surrey

How fabulous is this kitchen? With a grey glass splashback attached to the wall, there is a sleek and contemporary look going on and we can't deny that we love how easy this must be to keep clean!

4. Luxurious marble slabs.

Compact kitchen with marble tiles homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
Compact kitchen with marble tiles

Marble worktops aren't a new thing, but how about getting the luxury stone up on your walls? We are in love with how elegant and opulent this small kitchen looks, just for having marble on the walls. 

5. Mosaics are a mini wonder!

Appartamento Roma Quartiere Africano, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Modern kitchen
Will there ever be a day when mosaic tiles aren't gorgeous? We don't think so! We are really enjoying the new colours and styles that are available, in particular, dark hues and metallic finishes.

6. Neutral tiles.

Casa AA, De Vivo Home Design De Vivo Home Design Modern kitchen
The creamy colour of these tiles looks great as it blends so well with the cabinets and makes for a really built-in and cohesive look. It maximises the perceived space as well.

7. Brilliant blackboard walls.

Apartament w Krakowie o powierzchni 113 m, AvoCADo AvoCADo Scandinavian style kitchen
Blackboard walls are a fun and also useful addition to any kitchen, as you can easily make a note of things that you have run out of and need to remember for your next shopping trip. The black looks so bold as well!

8. Chevron tiles.

Metro, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Scandinavian style kitchen Ceramic
If you like the idea of white subway tiles but you want to use them in a different way, try this incredible chevron application! It's amazing how different it looks and yet, so understated and classic.

9. Exposed rustic stone.

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style kitchen
Exposed stone is great for your kitchen walls and creates an effortless rustic look. You can even use cladding to get the same effect, but with less effort!

For more amazing kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 absurdly easy kitchen DIYs that only look expensive.

The amazing little roof terrace you'll want to copy
Which of these wall styles really appeals to you?

