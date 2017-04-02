16 British dining rooms that will make you want to spruce up yours

Have you ever thought that you'd like to give your dining room more of an interior designer look, but you don't know where to start? If you have, then this is definitely the article for you, as we've found some really beautiful spaces to take inspiration from!

Whether you love a traditional and heritage or contemporary cool look, we think we'll have the ideal dining room design style for you, right here, so let's take a look and see which one you find irresistible! We'd put money on your loving aspects of all of them!