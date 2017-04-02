Your browser is out-of-date.

16 British dining rooms that will make you want to spruce up yours

press profile homify press profile homify
Chiswick Quay, Rousseau Rousseau Modern dining room
Have you ever thought that you'd like to give your dining room more of an interior designer look, but you don't know where to start? If you have, then this is definitely the article for you, as we've found some really beautiful spaces to take inspiration from! 

Whether you love a traditional and heritage or contemporary cool look, we think we'll have the ideal dining room design style for you, right here, so let's take a look and see which one you find irresistible! We'd put money on your loving aspects of all of them!

1. For a rustic farmhouse look, you can't go wrong with a huge wooden table and some mismatched, painted chairs, all located within the kitchen! WOW!

Rear Extension, Oakman Oakman Modern dining room
2. The combination of a wooden base, white chairs and tactile stone walls here almost looks a little industrial, but way cool too!

Grey Exposed Brick Dining Room Gracious Luxury Interiors Minimalist dining room White Dining Room,Dining Table,White,Exposed Brick
3. This shabby chic dining room is stunning! Just look at the imperfect paint finishes, cosy bench seating and the floral textiles! So homely!

Helmsley, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Classic style dining room
4. Follow a Scandinavian vibe by opting for retro dining chairs, a long wooden table and amazing parquet flooring. We are in love!

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern dining room
5. The pops of colour in the form of the chairs here are incredible and so well supported by some art and neutral walls! Can we appreciate that chunky table too?

DINING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Eclectic style dining room
6. Is this a dining room or a board room? The amazing simplicity, swathes of natural light and office-style chairs create such a unique space.

House 141, Andrew Wallace Architects Andrew Wallace Architects Minimalist dining room
7. Neons and grey are just so in right now! Exposed brick walls, dark wood flooring and a small but effective table really set off the look perfectly!

The Big Blue Pixers Modern dining room Blue geometry,blue,pattern,wall mural,wallpaper
8. Hello to a little heritage! the burgundy wall colour is rich and traditional and the inclusion of period features adds such grandeur. Divine!

Formal Dining Room, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style dining room
9. The joy of this dining room is that there is so much going on that a simple glass table is the best furniture to add! It's a library/dining room combined to perfection!

Difficult Run Residence, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern dining room
10. We love this combined kitchen/diners, as they all feel so homely! This one has really stepped things up with an incredible set of light fixtures!

Wren Cottage, Askew Cavanna Architects Askew Cavanna Architects Country style dining room
11. Purple velvet, bright white walls, opulent chairs and a killer table have all combined to make this dining room out of this world! We'll take two!

Ice White House-Luxury home, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Minimalist dining room Purple/Violet
12. How does this space look so retro and yet contemporary at the same time? Fabulous chairs, inset shelving and a simple table create a real juxtaposition, but it works!

Dining Room homify Modern dining room
13. If you don't have a neon serving hatch into your dining room, we think you'll want one now! Bright red dining chairs really add some pizazz too!

Chiswick Quay, Rousseau Rousseau Modern dining room
14. This neutral haven has been brought to life with some colourful chairs and a decadent dark wood table. The fireplace and lighting add such unique motifs as well and really keep you guessing!

Elegant dining room Tailored Living Interiors Modern dining room Orange
15. Sometimes, simple solutions really are the best and here, we see a very pared back and minimalist dining area looking outrageously luxurious! Love that light fixture!

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern dining room
16. When you love ALL the colour, this is the dining room to inspire you! A gorgeous rug has totally changed up the space and allowed for vibrant walls and furniture too. Amazing!

Dining room Studio Mark Ruthven Modern dining room
For more dining room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 vital things you mustn't neglect in your dining room.

​A modern home that’s the envy of the street
Are you ready to spruce your dining room now?

Discover home inspiration!

