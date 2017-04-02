12 dreamy bathrooms to inspire you to upgrade yours

You might not normally think of your bathroom as a potentially romantic space, but consider it a little more and there is an intrinsic connection! It's a room where you look after yourself and take care of your body's needs, so wouldn't it be lovely to do that, in a more romantic and pretty setting?
Bathroom designers have a fantastic knack for making a romantic aesthetic look so simple to capture, so we thought we'd show you some of our favourite projects, to see if we can get you in the mood for a bathroom revamp! Isn't it time that you gave yourself a lovely treat? Go on, you're worth it!
It's the glitter counter in this bathroom that gives it that little injection of glamour and romance! Add in a fluffy rug too and this is a space you'd just love to spoil yourself in, don't you think?
Symmetry, as strange as it sounds, can really help to create a romantic and natural vibe in a bathroom. Dual sinks, in particular, can really offer a sense of shared space and connection.
What could possibly be more romantic than indulging yourself in a gold -tinged bathroom? The warm vibe that this lit-up feature wall creates is just so enveloping and comforting!
Oooh, a cacophony of neutral shades, all used together, really does have a sweet and romantic feel to it! Add in some lovely fluffy textiles and you have relaxation heaven!
We are so in love with this Art Deco inspired bathroom! It looks bold, fierce and yet terrifically romantic and evocative of self-indulgent care. Imagine throwing a bath bomb into that tub and just chilling out!
What is it about marble that makes it look so luxurious and romantic? We think it's the swirling veins of contrasting colours that intertwine so beautifully together!
There are few interior design styles that have such a romantic and soft feel to them as Hygge. It's all the natural materials and fluffy textiles, not to mention plenty of fresh flowers too!
When we said 'romantic bathroom', we bet you immediately pictured pastel colours and you'd be right! Just a little injection of some pale and pretty tones will create a wonderfully whimsical and romantic vibe.
Don't forget that black can be a terrifically romantic and sensual colour, which makes it perfect for a bathroom! Why not treat yourself and go all out with your indulgent accents? Oooh, just imagine having black fluffy towels to wrap yourself in!
Ahhh, how charming would it be to have a large bathtub that could fit you and your partner in it? Now that really IS romantic! We'd add a bath caddy too, for placing a cheeky drink on, while you bathe!
When you want to embrace some romantic glamour in your bathroom, take a look at old school styling! Glitzy curtains, fresh flowers and glossy wall finishes will make you feel like a movie start in your own home.
Talking of glitz, using mosaic tiles will pep up a bathroom and create a really fun and indulgent area! It's all about using materials that make you feel decadent and luxurious guys, so really treat yourself, and your bathroom, to some serious decadence!
