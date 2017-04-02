12 dreamy bathrooms to inspire you to upgrade yours

You might not normally think of your bathroom as a potentially romantic space, but consider it a little more and there is an intrinsic connection! It's a room where you look after yourself and take care of your body's needs, so wouldn't it be lovely to do that, in a more romantic and pretty setting?

Bathroom designers have a fantastic knack for making a romantic aesthetic look so simple to capture, so we thought we'd show you some of our favourite projects, to see if we can get you in the mood for a bathroom revamp! Isn't it time that you gave yourself a lovely treat? Go on, you're worth it!