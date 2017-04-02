Your browser is out-of-date.

12 dreamy bathrooms to inspire you to upgrade yours

press profile homify press profile homify
Flat Interior in Kharghar Navi Mumbai , Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor BathroomDecoration Tiles White
You might not normally think of your bathroom as a potentially romantic space, but consider it a little more and there is an intrinsic connection! It's a room where you look after yourself and take care of your body's needs, so wouldn't it be lovely to do that, in a more romantic and pretty setting? 

Bathroom designers have a fantastic knack for making a romantic aesthetic look so simple to capture, so we thought we'd show you some of our favourite projects, to see if we can get you in the mood for a bathroom revamp! Isn't it time that you gave yourself a lovely treat? Go on, you're worth it!

1. Classic with a touch of glitz.

Apartament w Krakowie o powierzchni 113 m, AvoCADo AvoCADo Scandinavian style bathroom
AvoCADo

AvoCADo
AvoCADo
AvoCADo

It's the glitter counter in this bathroom that gives it that little injection of glamour and romance! Add in a fluffy rug too and this is a space you'd just love to spoil yourself in, don't you think?

2. Natural and symmetrical.

Hoża 2, Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk Scandinavian style bathroom
Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk

Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk
Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk
Pracownia Projektowa Hanna Kłyk

Symmetry, as strange as it sounds, can really help to create a romantic and natural vibe in a bathroom. Dual sinks, in particular, can really offer a sense of shared space and connection.

3. All that glitters.

Atelier Durini 15: sensualità e sartorialità incontrano l’interior design, Studio Andrea Castrignano Studio Andrea Castrignano Classic style bathroom
Studio Andrea Castrignano

Studio Andrea Castrignano
Studio Andrea Castrignano
Studio Andrea Castrignano

What could possibly be more romantic than indulging yourself in a gold -tinged bathroom? The warm vibe that this lit-up feature wall creates is just so enveloping and comforting!

4. Stunning neutral shades.

homify Eclectic style bathroom Bathroom,recessed sink,wall hung toilet,bath,tiles,holiday home,luxury.
homify

homify
homify
homify

Oooh, a cacophony of neutral shades, all used together, really does have a sweet and romantic feel to it! Add in some lovely fluffy textiles and you have relaxation heaven!

5. So Art Deco!

Ванная комната, Sergey Artiomov Sergey Artiomov Classic style bathroom Tiles Beige
Sergey Artiomov

Sergey Artiomov
Sergey Artiomov
Sergey Artiomov

We are so in love with this Art Deco inspired bathroom! It looks bold, fierce and yet terrifically romantic and evocative of self-indulgent care. Imagine throwing a bath bomb into that tub and just chilling out!

6. Marvel at the marble!

Master Bath Clean Design Modern bathroom
Clean Design

Master Bath

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

What is it about marble that makes it look so luxurious and romantic? We think it's the swirling veins of contrasting colours that intertwine so beautifully together!

7. A touch of Hygge.

Bathroom in Sardinia, DMC Real Render DMC Real Render Industrial style bathroom
DMC Real Render

DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render

There are few interior design styles that have such a romantic and soft feel to them as Hygge. It's all the natural materials and fluffy textiles, not to mention plenty of fresh flowers too!

8. Just a hint of pastel.

Kid's Bath Clean Design Modern bathroom
Clean Design

Kid's Bath

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

When we said 'romantic bathroom', we bet you immediately pictured pastel colours and you'd be right! Just a little injection of some pale and pretty tones will create a wonderfully whimsical and romantic vibe.

9. Black can be romantic too!

Beautifull Bathroom Alaya D'decor BathroomDecoration Tiles White
Alaya D&#39;decor

Beautifull Bathroom

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Don't forget that black can be a terrifically romantic and sensual colour, which makes it perfect for a bathroom! Why not treat yourself and go all out with your indulgent accents? Oooh, just imagine having black fluffy towels to wrap yourself in!

10. A tub made for two.

Bathroom MN Design BathroomBathtubs & showers interior designer,interior design,france,bathroom,freestanding bath
MN Design

Bathroom

MN Design
MN Design
MN Design

Ahhh, how charming would it be to have a large bathtub that could fit you and your partner in it? Now that really IS romantic! We'd add a bath caddy too, for placing a cheeky drink on, while you bathe!

11. Old school glamour!

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you want to embrace some romantic glamour in your bathroom, take a look at old school styling! Glitzy curtains, fresh flowers and glossy wall finishes will make you feel like a movie start in your own home. 

12. Glittery finishes.

RISTRUTTURAZIONE CASA DI ABITAZIONE , Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Eclectic style bathroom
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

Talking of glitz, using mosaic tiles will pep up a bathroom and create a really fun and indulgent area! It's all about using materials that make you feel decadent and luxurious guys, so really treat yourself, and your bathroom, to some serious decadence!

For some extra bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 clever DIY bathroom upgrades to try this weekend.

Which of these bathrooms did you fall in love with?

