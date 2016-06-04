A Dream British Home for Parties

While most British terraces from various periods were all built much the same, many have been extended and remodelled thanks to modern building practices, much to the delight of homeowners. Once dark and segregated, homes are now larger, more spatially aware, more integrated and much more liveable.

Thanks to the help of the experts at GK Architects, this home in Wembley, in the suburbs of London, has been completely redesigned from head to toe. From a new internal fit-out to a restored street-facing façade and new rear extension. With careful curating of all design aspects, including finishes, lighting and landscaping, this home is now the epitome of idyllic family living.

Let's see how it turned out…