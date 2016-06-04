A Dream British Home for Parties

While most British terraces from various periods were all built much the same, many have been extended and remodelled thanks to modern building practices, much to the delight of homeowners. Once dark and segregated, homes are now larger, more spatially aware, more integrated and much more liveable.
Thanks to the help of the experts at GK Architects, this home in Wembley, in the suburbs of London, has been completely redesigned from head to toe. From a new internal fit-out to a restored street-facing façade and new rear extension. With careful curating of all design aspects, including finishes, lighting and landscaping, this home is now the epitome of idyllic family living.
Let's see how it turned out…
Whilst the shape of the façade has not been altered, its overall character has been given a fresh facelift.
Going against the grain of traditional colours of red brick, white bay windows and a red roof, the home is instantly distinguishable with its modern yet timeless monochrome palette.
From the welcoming and breezy open plan of the new extension, we instantly realise this is no ordinary terraced home. It is now contemporary and fresh, with a striking design of glossy finishes, modern furniture and fittings.
New skylights dominate the ceiling and full-height, bi-fold doors of modern steel and glass push all the way back to integrate the outdoor terrace and garden with the internal volumes of the home. Grabbing our eye is the bold red of the dining setting and the sleek and and minimal cabinet standing boldly to the rear.
The shine of the large tiles reflect the abundance of natural light to great effect, enhancing the already uplifting mood felt in this desirable space.
A sleek, glossy black kitchen island now draws our eyes toward the front of the house, as viewed from the opposite end of the extension.
The open plan nature and seamlessly integrated living spaces can be clearly seen and we can gain an idea of just how much extra space the new addition provides the family.
An ever-stylish colour scheme of muted greys, white, black and polished timber dress the living room, where floorboards subtly divide this space from the rest of the home without the need for walls.
On the wall that houses storage on one side and a recessed TV on the opposite, a mirror has shrewdly been placed in a successful attempt to 'hide' the wall when viewed from a distance, heightening the sense of openness and seamlessness.
Here we see the large garden the occupants are fortunate enough to call their own, which boasts not one but two outdoor entertaining areas. The large pots are in the same stimulating tone of red as found inside, drawing another indirect relationship between the garden and the indoor living spaces.
A smaller outdoor lounge hugs the house whilst a larger, relaxed outdoor dining set sits tucked along the rear boundary of the property. Access is via a paved walkway, which passes the two features on either side of the garden.
It's at night that the garden comes into its own, once the sun has set and the outdoor lighting is switched on. We can only imagine how nice this space would be to spend time in, both day and night.
If this house whet your appetite for modern renovations, don't miss: The Sublime Black And White Extension.