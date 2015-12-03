The Immortal Rustic Home

Hidden in the hot, arid Mediterranean countryside you'll find a tranquil oasis that's unlike anything you've ever seen before. Situated in the French hilltop village of Luberon, the new home takes inspiration from its historic and picturesque surrounds and, in doing so, stands today as a gorgeous example of a rustic home.
The home's ancient stone walls, which have stood for centuries, have been carefully reconfigured to create a new family domain that meets the needs of a modern family, while at the same time respects history.
It was a case of finding the perfect balance of the past and present. You can enjoy exploring the home thanks to the photography provided by Pixcity. Scroll down to begin…
To find the home you must first travel and immerse yourself in the beautiful village of Luberon. Travelling on foot, time is best spend getting lost amongst the village's winding narrow alleyways. The home we're exploring today appears much like any other found in the village, with a beautiful stone facade and cute bay windows. Few would know that inside the old home there's a breathtaking interior, equalling its wonderful location.
Behind the stone façade, you'll be surprised to find a lavish pool area that's reminiscent of a luxury coastal resort. Formed amongst the stone ruins, the pool area is the owner's private oasis, hidden away from the rest of the world. It's a fantastic gathering point where friends and family can have fun splashing about in the crystal clear waters of the swimming pool.
Just as important as enjoying the glorious Mediterranean sunshine is finding a comfy spot in the shade. On the terrace there's a shady spot found underneath the umbrellas where the owners can enjoy indulging in a glass of wine or a light meal on the bistro table. The picture perfect landscape is always on show thanks to an arrangement of different furniture options, which lure those inside to enjoy the view.
Once inside, we're struck by the home's imaginative rustic décor. The kitchen epitomises a perfect arrangement of natural materials with stone walls, huge wooden beams and stone tile flooring combining magically. There's so much to appreciate here with much of the cabinetry and furniture hand made by local craftsman. Take note in particular of the hand carved stone sink that brings an authentic Mediterranean touch. One can easily imagine the family gathering to enjoy preparing home cooked meals every night.
A beautiful formal dining table sits as the centrepiece within the home, with Provençal-style chairs having been chosen as an elegant inclusion. A neutral colour scheme reigns supreme here, expressed by soft creams and light browns, with the occasional injection of yellow and orange.
For special occasions, such as birthdays, dining can be taken outside within the courtyard to the right thanks to the grand doors that connect the indoors and outdoors together.
A formal sitting area at one end of the home offers a quiet retreat away from the more active areas. It's an inclusive setting filled with vintage furniture sourced to provide the space with nostalgic appeal. The pair of armchairs in particular are real gems from history.
The bathroom is a truly spectacular space. Framing the space are the beautifully restored stone walls, while golden stained timber flooring provides the room with a sense of warmth that only natural timber can bring. This bathroom is all about practicality with a beige wooden cabinet providing ample storage for the family's towels. We are big fans of the design of the porcelain basin which brings contemporary flair to the space.
A child's bedroom found further inside the home manages to find the perfect mix of orderly and playfulness. An olive shade softens the appearance of the timber beams while a vibrant lavender shade feature wall adds much needed colour to the space.
Even in terms of storage, everything has been considered with plenty of storage options that ensure all the children's clothes and toys can be neatly stored away.
A colour scheme that is ethereal and serene has been chosen for the master suite. A grey feature wall brings a particular modern flair to the space, providing a beautiful focal point. Vintage style furniture take centre stage in this room, with a pair of wooden bedside tables drawing the attention thanks to their unique design.
Last, but certainly not least, we find ourselves in the attached en suite, which features an incredible pebble stone shower. We love how the varied colours and smooth texture of the natural stone gives this shower a natural aesthetic. The massaging sensation of the pebble stone surface is unrivalled compared to conventional shower materials. Plus, it's a great for a slip free shower experience.
