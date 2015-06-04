Happy ending for an outcast

Home staging, put simply, is the act of preparing your home for sale. It's about emphasising your home's best features; taking the things that are going to be its selling points, and making them look their best. When viewers walk through the door, you want them to get that instant 'at home' feeling. It's been said that potential buyers make their mind up about a house after only 30 seconds of viewing, so it makes sense to present your house in the best possible light. Today we're taking a look at a property which had been on the market for six months without any offers. The owner's of this Cheshire home enlisted Heatons Home Styling, a furniture hire company based in Stockport, to give this home a makeover that would make it more appealing to viewers.
So, on first glance, this house is well-presented and attractive. The pathway is well maintained, the cherry blossom tree adds a touch of rural charm, and the façade itself boasts traditional features that are usually extremely popular with potential buyers—it's hard to see why this home hasn't been snapped up yet. Let's take a look inside…
The hallway looks exactly as it should to greet potential buyers. The white walls and neutral colours are what you want to see in a home you're thinking of buying, so it's a good idea to create a blank canvas on which the future occupants can put their personal stamp. Forget quirky accessories or eclectic décor when it comes to selling, and draw inspiration from this tastefully staged home, which boasts a modern white dining set and stylish timber side tables.
Again, we see a neutral colour scheme that creates a pleasant ambience and allows the potential buyers to project their own tastes and imagine the house as theirs. The cream couches look elegant, and the contrast created by the darker tones gives the arrangement some depth. The window has been made a feature of, with tasteful curtains and a classic curtain pole framing the view out to the garden.
The bedroom looks tranquil, with soft lighting and a mixture of appealing textures that will no doubt call out to potential buyers who are weary and tired after all that house hunting! The colour scheme is well balanced and makes the room appear bright and fresh, without feeling cold. If you're staging your own home, remember that little details like cushions and soft furnishings can make all the difference.
The minimalist guest bedroom has been kept to the basics so not to crowd the room. The streamlined single bed tucked against the wall ensures the room looks bigger. The floor space has been kept clear, and the window blinds allow for plenty of natural light to penetrate the space, which also adds to the sense of space.
