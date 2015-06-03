A London penthouse with a twist

We're guessing it isn't often you hear the words church and penthouse spoken in the same sentence. Well, this one-of-a-kind apartment in the hip east London suburb of Shoreditch has been named the Shoreditch Church Penthouse thanks to its location next to the historic Shoreditch church. Shoreditch is a fitting area for a warehouse style home as unique as this; it is after all, the neighbourhood where you will find London's only cereal cafe, pop-ups including a bar serving only water, and a cafe full of cats.

The old building set over 7 floors had been previously used as offices, until Space Group Architects were brought in to convert the lower four levels into commercial units, a loft style apartment in the middle, and a duplex-penthouse on the upper two floors. Employing an industrial theme to complement the industrial look of the exterior of the building, as well as contrasting modern textures and materials, the penthouse is as diverse and hip as the neighbourhood it is set amongst.