A London penthouse with a twist

We're guessing it isn't often you hear the words church and penthouse spoken in the same sentence. Well, this one-of-a-kind apartment in the hip east London suburb of Shoreditch has been named the Shoreditch Church Penthouse thanks to its location next to the historic Shoreditch church. Shoreditch is a fitting area for a warehouse style home as unique as this; it is after all, the neighbourhood where you will find London's only cereal cafe, pop-ups including a bar serving only water, and a cafe full of cats.
The old building set over 7 floors had been previously used as offices, until Space Group Architects were brought in to convert the lower four levels into commercial units, a loft style apartment in the middle, and a duplex-penthouse on the upper two floors. Employing an industrial theme to complement the industrial look of the exterior of the building, as well as contrasting modern textures and materials, the penthouse is as diverse and hip as the neighbourhood it is set amongst.
Industrial chic are the first words that spring to mind when we view the apartment, with a moody blend of concrete greys, metal finishes, rugged brick walls, and an overwhelming presence of natural light. Here we are offered a glimpse of the kitchen, with its acrylic stone worktop and back-painted glass splash backs, while stainless steel handles complement the finish.
Colour is an element this home has left out, with the mood being set by deep dark tones, contrasting bright whites, polished surfaces, and abundance of light. Here you can see armchairs that are anything but typical, and look like they belong somewhere in the future. A spiralling steel staircase joins the two levels of the penthouse, and is something of a modern version of a warehouse style staircase of previous periods.
Frameless glass balustrades have replaced chunky green steel tubes, so not to interrupt the view towards Shoreditch church and the busy streets below, while planters line the terrace to add a touch of green in an otherwise monochrome flat.
Making the most of its top floor location, the bedroom is afforded an abundance of natural light thanks to the unmissable addition of a skylight; something of a small luxury when living in an apartment. Taking full advantage, this skylight lets sunlight in from all angles, and helps to combat the short winter days. Various textures can be seen; everything from the shot-blasted concrete ceiling, soft linens, plush pile carpet, to the textured headboard, which is actually foamed aluminium panels. These panels have been encapsulated in clear resin, which, apart from their intriguing surface qualities, also allow light to filter through at various points in the day.
The bed of the second bedroom of the penthouse appears to hover above the soft carpet. Being cantilevered to the wall, along with the aid of recessed lighting, the bed looks like something out of a sci-fi film.
Last but not least we arrive at the bathroom, which, as with the other spaces of the penthouse, has a carefully chosen mixture of textures to add real depth and individuality to an already totally unique home. Split into three areas, the basin is open towards the bedroom, there is a separate discrete WC, and the bespoke wet area with rain shower and bathtub. The floor of the shower is made up of natural slate chips, which along with the luxurious shower, complete the apparent outdoor shower experience. Genius.
Want to find out how to add industrial flare to your home? Then check out these concrete finishes.