The detached red-brick home you've always dreamed of

We all know how important it is to be extra careful in designing or styling up a kitchen – it is known as the heart of the home, after all.
Factors like adequate legroom for moving, ample worktop space for slicing and dicing (and whisking and stirring… ), and enough storage spaces are all quite crucial, and then we haven’t even begun to mention factors such as lighting (both natural and artificial) and an interior design that flows visually.
For today’s homify 360° highlight, we take a look at a kitchen that entered this world via a new modern extension at the rear side of an existing house. Made (mostly) from crystal-clear glass and sporting slim-framed sliding doors, this culinary space definitely has no qualms when it comes to natural lighting or beautiful views.
Wanna see?
We just love good ol’ contrast when it comes to, well, anything – from colours and design styles to materials and patterns. Note, however, that there is a huge difference between ‘contrast’ and ‘clashing’.
See how the new extension on the right offsets with the existing house on the left: glass and wood meet exposed brick; sleek and modern meet charming and traditional.
They do say opposites attract, after all.
Stepping back a bit, we can see the grand and gorgeous garden view that the kitchen gets to enjoy on a day-to-day basis. How many cooks (and diners) can brag about having such an expertly crafted view while cooking, dining, sipping on tea, etc?
As we mentioned, the extension also flaunts some sliding doors, meaning it becomes quite easy to share this (rather spacious) kitchen with the outdoors and have a bunch of fresh air circulate indoors.
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
We conclude our tour with a look at the exterior spaces from inside the new extension. See how the kitchen (and here it becomes clear that it is more of an open-plan layout which includes a dining room) seamlessly blends in with the exterior terraces, where an outdoor seating area awaits on the one, and an al fresco dining set looks ripe and ready to receive a bunch of diners on the other.
So much space and so much style – we just love it!
