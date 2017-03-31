Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The detached red-brick home you've always dreamed of

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Project: No.10, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

We all know how important it is to be extra careful in designing or styling up a kitchen – it is known as the heart of the home, after all. 

Factors like adequate legroom for moving, ample worktop space for slicing and dicing (and whisking and stirring… ), and enough storage spaces are all quite crucial, and then we haven’t even begun to mention factors such as lighting (both natural and artificial) and an interior design that flows visually.

For today’s homify 360° highlight, we take a look at a kitchen that entered this world via a new modern extension at the rear side of an existing house. Made (mostly) from crystal-clear glass and sporting slim-framed sliding doors, this culinary space definitely has no qualms when it comes to natural lighting or beautiful views.

Wanna see?

A clear contrast

Project: No.10, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern windows & doors Sliding Glass Doors,Glass Extension,Structural Glass
IQ Glass UK

Project: No.10

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

We just love good ol’ contrast when it comes to, well, anything – from colours and design styles to materials and patterns. Note, however, that there is a huge difference between ‘contrast’ and ‘clashing’.

See how the new extension on the right offsets with the existing house on the left: glass and wood meet exposed brick; sleek and modern meet charming and traditional.

They do say opposites attract, after all.

The gorgeous views

Project: No.10, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern windows & doors Sliding Glass Doors,Glass Extension,Structural Glass
IQ Glass UK

Project: No.10

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

Stepping back a bit, we can see the grand and gorgeous garden view that the kitchen gets to enjoy on a day-to-day basis. How many cooks (and diners) can brag about having such an expertly crafted view while cooking, dining, sipping on tea, etc?

Opening up

Project: No.10, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern windows & doors Sliding Glass Doors,Glass Extension,Structural Glass
IQ Glass UK

Project: No.10

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

As we mentioned, the extension also flaunts some sliding doors, meaning it becomes quite easy to share this (rather spacious) kitchen with the outdoors and have a bunch of fresh air circulate indoors. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

So much socialising

Project: No.10, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern windows & doors Sliding Glass Doors,Glass Extension,Structural Glass
IQ Glass UK

Project: No.10

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

We conclude our tour with a look at the exterior spaces from inside the new extension. See how the kitchen (and here it becomes clear that it is more of an open-plan layout which includes a dining room) seamlessly blends in with the exterior terraces, where an outdoor seating area awaits on the one, and an al fresco dining set looks ripe and ready to receive a bunch of diners on the other.

So much space and so much style – we just love it! 

Like what you see? Then check out another Luxury British kitchen extension.

11 ingenious ideas we copied from British kitchens
A stylish success or a waste of time? Let us know what YOU think of this extension.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks