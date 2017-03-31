The detached red-brick home you've always dreamed of

We all know how important it is to be extra careful in designing or styling up a kitchen – it is known as the heart of the home, after all.

Factors like adequate legroom for moving, ample worktop space for slicing and dicing (and whisking and stirring… ), and enough storage spaces are all quite crucial, and then we haven’t even begun to mention factors such as lighting (both natural and artificial) and an interior design that flows visually.

For today’s homify 360° highlight, we take a look at a kitchen that entered this world via a new modern extension at the rear side of an existing house. Made (mostly) from crystal-clear glass and sporting slim-framed sliding doors, this culinary space definitely has no qualms when it comes to natural lighting or beautiful views.

Wanna see?