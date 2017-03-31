Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 UK living rooms we seriously wish were ours

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Orangery with Bi-fold Doors, Vale Garden Houses Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory
We all need to take a breather every now and again, whether it’s to enjoy a cup of tea, a chat with a friend or just a short amount of time to stop whatever we’re doing and lose ourselves in something else.

But instead of going out for a run or doing some gardening, how about you spend some time on you? And the perfect spot for doing that is in the living room – or rather, in one of these 10 living rooms we’ve discovered in oh-so stylish homes across the UK.

Seeing as tastes differ, we can’t wait to hear which one you would pick for your little break – and why.

1. We just love how this living room manages to look both classy and comfy – and those greens just freshen up the colour palette so fantastically.

Living Room Tailored Living Interiors Modern living room Interior designer,interior design,window seat,bespoke sofa,bespoke tables
Tailored Living Interiors

Living Room

Tailored Living Interiors
Tailored Living Interiors
Tailored Living Interiors

​2. Never underestimate the power of a beautiful view – this living room certainly didn’t.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Soft, serene and stylish – the perfect spot for teatime, don’t you agree?

Light and bright! CC Construction Classic style living room
CC Construction

Light and bright!

CC Construction
CC Construction
CC Construction

4. Now here is where we really want to cosy up in front of a fireplace while upping our hot chocolate intake!

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style living room
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

5. With that amazing ceiling/skylight design, we can’t imagine how anyone would NOT want to relax in here.

Internal photo Trombe Ltd Modern living room bifold,doors,glazing,living,extention,structural glazing
Trombe Ltd

Internal photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

6. For those who like to keep it elegant, may we present this eclectic-styled space that looks perfect for a high-tea occasion?

Chic Living Room homify Eclectic style living room Blue living room,classic,modern,family room
homify

Chic Living Room

homify
homify
homify

7. This cosy living room looks ideal for winter – that timber-clad wall, wood-burning oven and snowflake-styled ceiling pendant prove it!

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Rustic style living room living room,wooden clad,beams,interior,rustic,holiday home,beach house
Perfect Stays

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

8. For a fresh and bright influx of light (and garden views), we really can’t do better than this living room/conservatory.

Orangery with Bi-fold Doors Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory
Vale Garden Houses

Orangery with Bi-fold Doors

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

9. Those wall- and rug patterns ensure a picture-perfect backdrop. After all, one does want some style while one relaxes, right?

Living Rooms, Jonathan Hagen Photography Jonathan Hagen Photography Classic style living room Grey
Jonathan Hagen Photography

Jonathan Hagen Photography
Jonathan Hagen Photography
Jonathan Hagen Photography

​10. This bright and open-plan living room does everything right, including the cool colour bits and glass ceiling – imagine watching a rainstorm here while toasting up in front of the fire.

​Internal photo Trombe Ltd Modern living room living room,glass,glazing,extension
Trombe Ltd

​Internal photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

Don’t know how to style up your living room? Leave it to the stars… Discover The perfect living room according to your star sign.

12 homes which prove that shabby chic is the trend you need
So, which living room do you choose to relax in – and why?

