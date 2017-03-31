​10 UK living rooms we seriously wish were ours

We all need to take a breather every now and again, whether it’s to enjoy a cup of tea, a chat with a friend or just a short amount of time to stop whatever we’re doing and lose ourselves in something else.
But instead of going out for a run or doing some gardening, how about you spend some time on you? And the perfect spot for doing that is in the living room – or rather, in one of these 10 living rooms we’ve discovered in oh-so stylish homes across the UK.
Seeing as tastes differ, we can’t wait to hear which one you would pick for your little break – and why.
Interior designers, electricians and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
Don’t know how to style up your living room? Leave it to the stars… Discover The perfect living room according to your star sign.