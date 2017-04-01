The amazing little roof terrace you'll want to copy

Today’s homify 360° design comes to us courtesy of professional landscape designers ARALIA, who were tasked with the challenge of executing a major overhaul on a London roof terrace and balcony.

The catch? The roof terrace is part of an overall space shared by three flat owners, with each terrace sub-divided into their own distinct area—and the clients did not want total privacy; only desired a slightly more intimate, personal space.

So, what did the experts include in this rooftop makeover to satisfy their clients? Scroll down to see for yourself…