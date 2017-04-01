The amazing little roof terrace you'll want to copy

Today’s homify 360° design comes to us courtesy of professional landscape designers ARALIA, who were tasked with the challenge of executing a major overhaul on a London roof terrace and balcony.
The catch? The roof terrace is part of an overall space shared by three flat owners, with each terrace sub-divided into their own distinct area—and the clients did not want total privacy; only desired a slightly more intimate, personal space.
So, what did the experts include in this rooftop makeover to satisfy their clients? Scroll down to see for yourself…
How clever! For those times when the residents feel like grilling up something nice while socialising (and when the weather allows for it), the professionals in charge of this project gifted them with this outdoor barbeque design, complete with storage cabinets and a built-in sink.
From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.
One does want to relax comfortably, doesn’t one? And that is where this L-shaped sofa comes in, complete with modern coffee table (for the drinks and snacks, of course).
To further enhance this sociable yet intimate setting, the experts introduced elements of screening (like the timber fences), allowing the stunning views across London to be retained, without inducing complete privacy.
But hold on – that modern coffee table we just mentioned seems to be so much more. Yes, as it turns out, it is also a fire pit where the guests can heat themselves up while socialising.
Slim-styled glass panes separate the flames from the tabletop surfaces, while crisp-white pebbles add the necessary ‘wow’ factor.
What would an outdoor spot (or indoor, for that matter) be without some lush freshness? Our experts clearly understand the importance of plants and flowers (and how they bring more than just colour to a space), which is why a decent amount of potters were also included in the rooftop terrace’s ‘after’ look.
Ta-da: style, space and just the right amount of privacy/intimacy to celebrate this rooftop terrace’s brand new look!
In the spirit of outdoor relaxation, let’s see how to go about Creating an ideal terrace escape.