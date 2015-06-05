A heavenly beach house -worth a look

When we think about our dream homes, more often than not, a view of the countryside or the endless, shimmering blue coast is there in our mind's eye. As you know, views like that come at a premium, yet people are always willing to pay for their home to be connected to the natural environment in this way. Maybe it's because the point of the horizon seen from the kitchen window can represent freedom from everyday domestic life, and there's something invigorating about having the wildness of nature right on your doorstep.

The house we're lucky enough to be exploring today has an unrivalled view of the East Lothian Coast, and every aspect of the architecture plays to it's spectacular location. Designed by Wiszniewski Thomson Architects and captured by professional photographer Chris Humphreys, this coastal home is like nothing you've seen before…