A heavenly beach house -worth a look

When we think about our dream homes, more often than not, a view of the countryside or the endless, shimmering blue coast is there in our mind's eye. As you know, views like that come at a premium, yet people are always willing to pay for their home to be connected to the natural environment in this way. Maybe it's because the point of the horizon seen from the kitchen window can represent freedom from everyday domestic life, and there's something invigorating about having the wildness of nature right on your doorstep.
The house we're lucky enough to be exploring today has an unrivalled view of the East Lothian Coast, and every aspect of the architecture plays to it's spectacular location. Designed by Wiszniewski Thomson Architects and captured by professional photographer Chris Humphreys, this coastal home is like nothing you've seen before…
This home appears to pay homage to the Bauhaus movement of the early 20th century. See the sharp corners and clean lines of the cubic sections which make up the building? All are typically Bauhaus design traits. The overall effect of the combined sections is undeniably impressive, particularly with contrasting shades of black and white creating a visual conflict. Nothing about this house is meek or mild: in fact, it's unashamedly bold, and we love it!
Wow! The curved exterior wall with wrap around window that we saw in the first image is even more impressive when we're inside, looking out. Access to the deck is located at the side of the building, and when the lucky occupants fancy a closer look at the sea, they can take the telescope out to the balcony.
The kitchen is ultra modern, with well integrated appliances and clever storage solutions that keep it looking sleek. White pervades throughout the design, though the band of powder blue and pop of glossy purple introduces some fun and vibrancy to the room.
The same approach has been taken in the dining room, with an all-white canvas being brought to life with hot pink furniture. The translucent crescent lamp and studded seat covers create a 60s vibe, though the overall look is contemporary and original.
As we step into the bathroom, we're struck by the feeling of calm and serenity that radiates throughout. Soft light, neutral colours, and an open design make this contemporary bathroom the perfect place to refresh and relax. The traditional white suite looks immaculate and fresh, but the real show stopper is the walk in shower…
Now you see why the shower is the most noteworthy feature in the bathroom! Placed right next to the window for an uninterrupted view of rippling water and little bobbing fishing boats, we can't imagine a more peaceful place to shower. Despite the panoramic view on offer, the bathroom is still completely private, so the occupants have the best of both worlds.
