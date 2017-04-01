​A modern home that’s the envy of the street

Today’s homify 360° star comes to us from the experts at WSM Architects, which is a modern house that makes use of white and lots of glazing for a bright, airy and stylish look.
Surrounded by a manicured lawn, the home treats us to spacious rooms, trendy furniture, sleek designs and smart storage solutions. Large glass windows in all rooms ensure that the interiors stay flooded with sunlight during the day.
White and grey make for a classic façade, while simple lines celebrate the neatness of modern architecture. The sloping roof is a traditional touch, helping the property to fit in with its neighbours, while the simple and spacious garage has been kept minimal.
Glass windows set in black frames add eye-catching style to the building. And of course we can’t overlook the lawn, which has been beautifully maintained with expertly-trimmed hedges.
At the rear side, the house features a larger number of glass doors and windows to integrate the indoors with the outdoors. The lower storey is almost completely lined with glass for a very open look, leading us to the elegant backyard patio.
Here is where cosy recliners, outdoor dining furniture and large red umbrellas make for a perfect relaxation spot in the middle of natural beauty.
Thanks to floors, walls and ceilings decked out in snow-white hues, the living room looks bright and spacious, and is dotted with cosy couches and a large ottoman that doubles up as the coffee table.
A beautifully patterned carpet puts the look together here, while wall-mounted shelves hold books without eating up any floor area.
Flanked by floor-to-ceiling glass doors, this nook receives tonnes of sunlight and offers a refreshing view of the lush green garden outside. A stylish leather armchair and footstool make for comfy seating here, while a trendy curving lamp and sleek coffee tables complete the look.
The dining space is a lively sun-kissed affair, thanks to the bank of glass doors leading to the back yard. The white floor and walls reflect the light generously, making the space appear more expansive than it is.
Furniture-wise, we have a mix of sleek wooden and trendy black elements, while large industrial chic lamps oversee the setting. A couple of tall vases with lush indoor plants add colour to the scene.
The white environment of the kitchen gets a dash of contrast via the black backsplash, island and chairs. And we just love how the fashionable chrome appliances add shine to the bright and happy space, which gets ample sunlight through the glass doors.
The checked bedding, the monochrome wallpaper behind the bed, and the smart wall-mounted cubbies ensure so much personality and comfort for this bedroom. The light-hued wooden floor is a cosy touch, while the workstation is positioned right in front of the large glass windows for a bright and positive environment.
This white bathroom uses mirror and glass (and lots of white hues) to add to its visually spacious look, while contemporary fixtures make it comfortable. Bright lights and wide tiles give it all a neat, bright and refreshing feel.
In the other bathroom, we get treated to a spacious shower cubicle with sleek glass walls, plus both oversized- and mosaic tiles, adding a serene and modern style to the scene.
To keep functionality levels high, a built-in niche in the wall looks ripe and ready to hold a myriad of soaps and shampoos.
