​A modern home that’s the envy of the street

Today’s homify 360° star comes to us from the experts at WSM Architects, which is a modern house that makes use of white and lots of glazing for a bright, airy and stylish look.

Surrounded by a manicured lawn, the home treats us to spacious rooms, trendy furniture, sleek designs and smart storage solutions. Large glass windows in all rooms ensure that the interiors stay flooded with sunlight during the day.

Sound good? Then scroll on and take a closer look.