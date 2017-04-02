The family home transformed by a snazzy conservatory

From professional home-builder team BLANKSTONE in London comes today’s homify 360° highlight, which is a domestic dwelling that got treated to a classical refurbishment with a new ‘arts and crafts’ look.
Sporting a new style, the house is comprised of beauty, elegance and some very fascinating décor ideas. From the well-lit living spaces that lure in an abundance of sunlight, to the earthy decorative style, we guarantee that this is one abode that will treat everybody to a few interior-design ideas.
Let's take a look.
The conservatory of this home gives the house a greenhouse look, making for a sunny and airy interior. The look is consistent with the entire home in which a preference for white furnishings with a blend of neutrals takes precedence.
And even though the main mission of those glass doors and –ceilings is to add natural light indoors, nobody can deny that they bring forth a strong amount of visual appeal as well.
The living room is decorated with a bare minimum of furniture pieces which give the home a clean and open-air appearance. The tiled flooring and white walls add a touch of the immaculate, whilst the decorative touches of soft colour and unique wooden furnishings make the home look and feel warm and homely.
And we just love how the use of vintage décor has given the home a touch of elegant nostalgia.
The kitchen shares its open-plan layout with the conservatory living area, and also emphasizes a light- and open-air feel.
A splash of olive green on the wall shelving interrupts the neutral colour palette ever so slightly while also linking up with the greens of the garden view seeping in through the glass doors.
In the more formal living room, the décor is splendid, velvety and brimming with luxury. The plush sofa ensures a most comfortable spot to sit (or lounge) and, together with the scatter cushions and rug, adds to the soft touches scattered delicately throughout the house.
But not all the beauty touches are restricted to the floors and walls – the ceiling also sports quite the eye-catching look, adding in ample pattern and texture thanks to the wooden beams.
We close off our tour with the bathroom, which is decorated in the period style and treats us to details such as this free-standing claw-foot bath. This contrasts rather well with the modern and updated touches like the glass shower screen and tiles, ensuring a cleansing space that will please lovers of both the old- and new styles.
