The Scottish cottage that will take your breath away

It’s safe to say that we show our fair share of extensions here on homify – and why not, seeing as they are such a popular choice for homeowners who need a bit of extra space (and style) for their homes?

And don’t forget about added functionality, for a new room can definitely enhance one’s lifestyle by, for example, enlarging the kitchen, or adding in a guest bedroom, or even something as simple (yet unique) as a private art studio.

So, on with today’s piece, which is a contemporary extension with classic interiors that meets all of the modern requirements. Roundhouse Architecture Ltd. beautifully transformed this quaint family home with an elegant, white extension that allowed for the dining- and living area to lead off from the new kitchen.

Let’s take a look!