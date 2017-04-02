The Scottish cottage that will take your breath away

It’s safe to say that we show our fair share of extensions here on homify – and why not, seeing as they are such a popular choice for homeowners who need a bit of extra space (and style) for their homes?
And don’t forget about added functionality, for a new room can definitely enhance one’s lifestyle by, for example, enlarging the kitchen, or adding in a guest bedroom, or even something as simple (yet unique) as a private art studio.
So, on with today’s piece, which is a contemporary extension with classic interiors that meets all of the modern requirements. Roundhouse Architecture Ltd. beautifully transformed this quaint family home with an elegant, white extension that allowed for the dining- and living area to lead off from the new kitchen.
Let’s take a look!
It’s not hard to see where the existing structure ends and the new extension begins. And seeing as we’re huge fans of contrast here on homify (when it’s done right, mind you), we just had to kick off our tour with this look at how the raw and textured stone offsets with the clean white surfaces.
From far away, we can see how the attractive stone cottage and the new extension fit together beautifully. The classic white exterior is referred to by the white window sills and guttering, creating a consistent link between the new part of the home and the old. The well cared for front yard, complete with immaculately pruned greenery, is an indicator of the spotless and elegant interior waiting for us on the inside.
We know how important first impressions are, which is why we thought to check out what the house (extension) looks like to guests arriving here for the first time.
Quite the classy and welcoming look, don’t you think?
We’re inside, and it’s on to the heart of this lovely home. Here in the kitchen, a tasteful combination of neutral shades, classical prints and rich timber cabinets create a refined look.
And with the kitchen island neatly in the centre of the room, it means more legroom to comfortably move around and interact with guests.
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
From this angle, we not only get a clear view of the dining area, but also of the sheer size of the extension as it grows out of the kitchen and forms the dining room and living area.
A consistent theme runs throughout, creating an uninterrupted flow from one end of the extension to the other. And thanks to the numerous windows on each side, the interior is drenched in natural light that reflects off the white surfaces for maximum brightness.
Don’t overlook the spherical pendants dangling above the island, which adds a perfectly modern twist to the largely classical space.
The living-room portion of the extension treats us to an L-shaped sofa in the corner, creating an inviting and cosy space to unwind after a long day. The sober colour palette is emphasised by the soft afternoon light which falls in patterns across the room, contributing to the calm mood which pervades throughout.
The cream floor tiles ensure a touch of pattern (along with those roman blinds above the windows), and are also a practical, low-maintenance option when it comes to flooring.
Altogether, this open-plan space is a perfect mix of old and new, classic and modern, and is the ideal inspiration for those homeowners who are thinking about taking the big step of adding an extension to their home.
