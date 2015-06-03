Modern living in a new light

You would never guess from looking at the unassuming exterior of this Kennington apartment that the interiors would reveal a contemporary minimalist paradise. The traditional brick façade blends in to the streetscape, and shows no signs of the bold statement made behind closed doors, but this renovated purpose-built first floor flat is anything but ordinary! Francesco Pierazzi Architects have used light in various forms to divide and define the space, with clean lines and monochrome being the order of the day. The idea behind the design is to adapt the apartment to modern living standards, to create a connection to nature, and maximise light. Let's take a closer look at the finished result.
Our first impressions of this home certainly don't match up to the impression we have once we've taken a walk around the interior. We can see how new exterior openings have been created to allow natural light to flood in to the space. Traditional timber sash windows have been reintroduced to replace unsightly UPVC frames, and skylights have been added to direct one’s view outwards and upwards.
The kitchen sets the precedent for the rest of the house. Stark white walls and reflective surfaces create an edgy look, typical of contemporary minimalist design. Rather than warm and cosy, the kitchen is fresh, crisp, and immaculate. With the focus placed on style and aesthetics, the visual impact of the yellow wall is the first thing we notice when we enter the room.
The kitchen and living room are connected, with a stair balustrade that doubles as a bench, allowing the landing to become an extension of the kitchen and dining area. The layout ensuring the interior remains open, which both maximises light and allows for a more practical use of space.
As you might expect by now, the living room is also a vision of white, almost completely white apart from the contrasting timber floorboards, red chairs, and the grey veins running throughout the marble fireplace. The fireplace is a fantastic modern design that has been subtly integrated into the recessed wall, yet stands out thanks to the extravagant detailing of the marble in contrast to the simple white walls that surround it.
Along with the stunning fireplace, the floor-to-ceiling windows are another design central to the look and feel of this living room. The lightweight curtains provide some privacy for the occupants without sacrificing any of the natural light, and the furniture has been positioned in such a way that it is always illuminated. The cupboards can barely be seen thanks to their subtle integration into the walls: there's no sign of clunky handles or hinges here.
The attic has been converted to accommodate a bedroom and a bathroom. The boxy shape of the room fits well with the minimalist theme, and the same monochrome colour scheme can be seen at play here. Simple, chic and modern, this flat displays a new approach to how space is utilised and used, and makes us question what we really need in our home.
