Modern living in a new light

The kitchen sets the precedent for the rest of the house. Stark white walls and reflective surfaces create an edgy look, typical of contemporary minimalist design. Rather than warm and cosy, the kitchen is fresh, crisp, and immaculate. With the focus placed on style and aesthetics, the visual impact of the yellow wall is the first thing we notice when we enter the room.

The kitchen and living room are connected, with a stair balustrade that doubles as a bench, allowing the landing to become an extension of the kitchen and dining area. The layout ensuring the interior remains open, which both maximises light and allows for a more practical use of space.