The Perfect Addition to a Victorian Terrace

We all know that though charming and filled with original features, traditional Victorian terrace houses can sometimes be lacking in the valuable commodities of light and space. So much so, in fact, that extensions have become the 'done thing'. What hasn't become the commonplace, however, is seamlessly integrating a modern build with an older property, making this kitchen extension worthy of closer inspection.

Complete with sky lanterns, green roof and bi-fold doors, this timber clad extension has been designed to let in as much natural light as possible, while opening up the space to make a usable family room. We love that it has remained in-keeping with the existing house and think you should come with us as we take a closer look. Who knows, you might be able to do something similar!