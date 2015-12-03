The Perfect Addition to a Victorian Terrace

We all know that though charming and filled with original features, traditional Victorian terrace houses can sometimes be lacking in the valuable commodities of light and space. So much so, in fact, that extensions have become the 'done thing'. What hasn't become the commonplace, however, is seamlessly integrating a modern build with an older property, making this kitchen extension worthy of closer inspection.
Complete with sky lanterns, green roof and bi-fold doors, this timber clad extension has been designed to let in as much natural light as possible, while opening up the space to make a usable family room. We love that it has remained in-keeping with the existing house and think you should come with us as we take a closer look. Who knows, you might be able to do something similar!
To look at this beautiful Cedar-clad extension, you'd think it had been in place for a long time. The proportions, styling and integration with the garden all just simply work and rather than noticeably having a jarring style compared to the main house, it really seems to lend itself to a complementary relationship.
The team at Citi Construction & Devleopments clearly had a firm vision in their minds when they completed this build and with a step down into the garden, have perfectly separated the new kitchen and patio, from the outdoor space. Even better; when the cladding begins to age, the colour will change to a more camouflaged grey, so this is a future-proofed addition, as well as a beautiful one!
It's only by taking a look at what was originally in place that you can truly appreciate just how much extra space has been brought by the new kitchen extension!
From here, we can see that the side entrance has been included in order to offer far more usable floorspace and by butting up against the existing structure, no former rooms have been negated or compromised. Everything really is an addition and an extra bonus. Even the newly created, raised patio is a dramatic improvement on the old flagstone style!
Looking at the side of the newly created extension, there are two things that really grab our attention and inspire us. The first is the use of similarly toned bricks, to really tie the addition to the original home. As the years go by, they will naturally take on a darker appearance and blend even more.
The second thing we love is the hanging baskets, which almost give the illusion that the wall has been there for a long time and already become part of the garden design. So many people would have simply left this space bare, but seeing it accessorised really does make a lot of difference and integrate it more quickly into the surroundings.
All that patio space that was simply going to waste has been perfectly transformed to offer exactly what the house and its residents needed; lots more room! Though not in the least unattractive as it stood, this elongated side access panel really was taking up potentially viable development room, while having very little purpose.
This picture allows us to really start to gauge just how much extra space has been opened up by adding an extension here. The side panel alone would be more than enough room for a sizeable and beautiful kitchen, so let's take a look inside!
Now this is quite the transformation! A fabulous open plan living space, the room is generous and welcoming, where once an old fashioned patio stood.
Wonderfully cosy and within touching distance of the outside, this living room/snug is the perfect family chill out zone, where everyone can gather while they wait for dinner to be cooked. We can imagine that on an evening, it is lovely in here and with some simple landscaping, the garden would make for a wonderful view. Offering year-round delight, this room is no doubt a firm favourite in summer, when the bi--fold doors can be opened for al fresco fabulousness.
What an inspired way to ensure that the kitchen portion of the new extension is not left in the dark, but instead, saturated in light! These sky lanterns make for a fabulous alternative to standard sky lights and really help to elevate what is already a stunning addition into the realms of beautiful and functional design. That green roof is working wonders too, by not only looking great and preventing neighbours from having a dull view, but also insulating the extension. What a marvellous combination of good looks and usability!
