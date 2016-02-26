Poole house decoration with modern style

This new build in Dorset is a stunning example of contemporary architecture, embracing the relaxed lifestyle that goes with living in such close proximity to the beach. Located in the highly sought-after Canford Cliffs in Poole, the brief given to David James Architects was to create a modern home constructed from natural materials, whilst providing breezy open-plan living that also provides privacy for the new owners.
The finished result met the brief perfectly with a home that's contemporary yet timeless, with consolidated living spaces that still feel intimate and homely.
Let's take a closer look…
A striking home of subdued colours and various textures is visible when approaching from the street, with a robust mixture of stone, render, glass and aluminium instantly setting the house apart from its neighbours.
Moving through the front door and we are greeted by a spacious and minimally designed home with a number of instantly eye-catching design elements. Catching our attention is the strikingly bold walnut staircase with glass balustrade, which gives the staircase a look of floating out of the wall.
LED strip lighting enhances the illusion of hovering stairs with the warm glow of the lights hidden under each step reflecting off the rich walnut tones. A strong relationship with the outside can be felt thanks to the use of large glass panels that draw the outside in, as well as the same stone finish of the exterior used for the interior wall.
The entrance hall that greets you at the front door is actually a six metre high, double-height room, which spans the full length of the house. It serves as a backbone for the house, facilitating flow on both levels.
Also helping draw a strong relationship with the outside is a large skylight located above the central staircase, which ensures all corners of both levels are forever illuminated with natural light.
Uplights line the central wall, making a focal feature of the central 'spine' of the house and adding depth to an already textured and striking interior wall.
The industrial style flooring also grabs our attention, especially with its high gloss finish reflecting light from above.
Not only does the staircase that greets you upon entering the house appear to hover but so does the avant-garde kitchen, which goes against the grain of what we've come to expect from kitchen design.
Thanks to recessed lights in the kitchen island and floating ceiling, these two elements appear to float, feeling almost like two magnets being drawn closer together. Bright white lights below the cantilevered benchtop only enhance the futuristic design of this sleek, monochrome kitchen.
All kitchen appliances are recessed, including the hob, range hood, ovens and lighting. This, along with an absence of protruding elements (such as door handles) completes the ultra-modern design.
It's in the living spaces where we get a real feeling of the grand 6 metre ceilings, where every piece of furniture and decoration have been carefully chosen.
LED lights frame the ground-floor of the house, adding an even more futuristic air to the family home.
Leaning again towards an industrial style bathroom design, the rustic look of the walls is perfectly paired with ultra-modern bathroom fittings, showcasing the tenacity of the interior designers.
One interior theme need not be strictly employed and it's great to see two contrasting styles come together to create a space that's unique and bursting with character.
