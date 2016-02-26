Poole house decoration with modern style

This new build in Dorset is a stunning example of contemporary architecture, embracing the relaxed lifestyle that goes with living in such close proximity to the beach. Located in the highly sought-after Canford Cliffs in Poole, the brief given to David James Architects was to create a modern home constructed from natural materials, whilst providing breezy open-plan living that also provides privacy for the new owners.

The finished result met the brief perfectly with a home that's contemporary yet timeless, with consolidated living spaces that still feel intimate and homely.

