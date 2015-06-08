2 barns become 1 modern home

Barn conversions are tricky and often complicated projects to undertake. Changing a structure that was never intended to house a family into a contemporary and comfortable home takes ingenuity, keen architectural nous, and vision. Chantry Farm is one success story. This Grade II listed timber framed barn is comprised of two adjacent buildings that have been combined into a single family dwelling. With the astute eye of Hudson Architects, the original character and charm of this construction has been retained, and combined with ultra-contemporary living spaces, replete with all the necessary modern conveniences. Brilliant attention to detail, high quality finishes, and no expense spared has ensured this timber barn is an imposing feature of the landscape, whilst acting in a sympathetic way with the surrounding environment.
To take a look further into this home, check out the tour below, and enjoy the uniqueness of this inspired framed barn conversion.
Upon first viewing of this façade you’d be forgiven for thinking you were about to enter a traditional timber framed barn, but on closer inspection the beauty and tradition of the characterful structure is wonderfully interwoven with contemporary design and modern conveniences. Offering a huge outdoor entertaining area, the space is ample and stylish. The original roof of the Grade II listed timber framed barn is beautifully paired with dark slate-coloured cladding that offers a sense of originality and class.
Entering this space, you are immediately struck with a sense of luxury and lavishness. The ensuite bathroom provides all the necessary washing accoutrements, and the sleeping space is vast and impressive. More a sanctuary than a standard bedroom, this room wonderfully evokes a sense of tranquillity and restfulness.
Working with ample space, this barn manages to ensure the living spaces are cosy and cordial, whilst taking advantage of the colossal ceiling height and amazing space on offer. The colour scheme of this home is very neutral and earthy, but with the addition of these vivid sofas and seating, the area is injected with a burst of beauty and boldness.
Here we are viewing the kitchen from the expansive dining space. The glossy grey table wonderfully matches the kitchen space and ensures the area is practical as well as stylish. Another thing noticeably impressive within this space is the loft and mezzanine walkway that hovers abode the kitchen. Providing lighting for the kitchen, this loft walkway infuses the home with grandeur and a beautiful sense of opulence.
Again viewing the kitchen, it is clear to see the huge walkway above, which not only offers a way to move around the upper level of the home, but also segments the kitchen and gives it an open yet convivial ambience. This kitchen is huge—think a colossal kitchen island paired with a smaller island and a wall of contrasting black joinery. Moreover the flooring is a crisp off-white that matches the shade of the cooking space, and imparts a 21st century aesthetic.
It is always interesting to look at how architects handle the staircase within a barn conversion. Sometimes it is made to act as a feature, and other times, it is simply a hidden yet stylish fixture. This home employs the latter, and creates an area that is wonderfully simple, yet no less beautiful. The timber floorboards appear to almost pop out of the floor and continue upwards, as they snake around the wall, and ascend to the upper level.
This tour would not be complete without a look at the beautiful home within its lush and natural scenery. It is extremely important to remember that, although this house is extremely contemporary, and fitted with all the necessary accoutrements for modern living, it still acts in a symbiotic way with nature and the landscape it sits within. This home has been lovingly restored to cooperate with the environment, and from this perspective, we are given a rare glimpse into a well-designed and beautifully reconditioned barn that works in harmony with its idyllic backdrop.
