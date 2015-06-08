2 barns become 1 modern home

Barn conversions are tricky and often complicated projects to undertake. Changing a structure that was never intended to house a family into a contemporary and comfortable home takes ingenuity, keen architectural nous, and vision. Chantry Farm is one success story. This Grade II listed timber framed barn is comprised of two adjacent buildings that have been combined into a single family dwelling. With the astute eye of Hudson Architects, the original character and charm of this construction has been retained, and combined with ultra-contemporary living spaces, replete with all the necessary modern conveniences. Brilliant attention to detail, high quality finishes, and no expense spared has ensured this timber barn is an imposing feature of the landscape, whilst acting in a sympathetic way with the surrounding environment.

To take a look further into this home, check out the tour below, and enjoy the uniqueness of this inspired framed barn conversion.