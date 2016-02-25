The 1980s brown brick terrace home; almost everyone these days is well-acquainted with this unfortunately prevalent, less-than-attractive, small townhouse. Virtually everybody has visited, if not lived in, an '80s home at some point. They line the streets of the UK and generally do nothing to enhance the architectural aesthetic of an area.
However, it's these brick structures that are now becoming a popular way to purchase a property, renovate and refurbish, and transform a rather ordinary house into a stunningly contemporary home. Today on homify we're looking at a beautifully revived East London terrace. Enlarged and updated by GK Architects, this home takes a dowdy and drab construction and revolutionises it into a highly-desirable and modern dwelling.
Take a closer look at this striking remodel…
The façade, like so many 1980s frontages, is rather plain and uninspired. Upon viewing this home you would be forgiven for thinking it would be yet another cramped and cloistered, late 20th century house, which were created for perfunctory, rather than stylish and comfortable, living.
However, it is this simplicity that earns this home merit. The outside of the space is clean, neat and well-maintained. The window sashes are a crisp white, which helps breathe life into the architecture and makes it extremely welcoming.
Along with the white window frames, the front door is also a hospitable shade of white, with gold numerals indicating the house number. The pink blossom further evokes a rich sense of life and rebirth, which is exactly what will be discovered once we enter the home.
Moving straight into the living space and kitchen, the space is clean and crisp; a far cry from the dowdy brown bricked interiors of many 1980s homes. Inside this space the room is bursting with life and vivacity. The kitchen is modern and utilises a homely timber worktop, paired with glossy grey joinery.
To contrast the rich tones of the kitchen, the flooring is a bright and light timber, which perfectly imparts a sense of openness into the space, exuding modern living. The dining setting is a dark black tone that contrasts the light white walls, again creating interest in the living space.
A new bathroom is a wonderful way to inspire a sense of freshness within an older home. This bathroom is beautiful; the white basin and vanity impart practicality and efficiency without cutting corners on style.
The standout feature, however, is the shower. Many compact spaces avoid larger showers to create a sense of perceived roominess but this home is an exception. This shower is large and combines a huge rain showerhead with separate fittings depending on your washing requirements. The flooring is a timber tone, which works wonderfully against the white tiled walls, exuding homeliness and luxury.
Viewing the rear of the home from a different perspective, we can see the gorgeous living area and brilliant use of natural light. In order for this space to avoid a sense of darkness, as many 1980s homes do, the architects have utilised a cut out in the roof and ceiling to bring copious amounts of bright sunlight into the home.
Moreover, the bi-fold doors are an excellent addition, which create an entertaining area filled with potential for the homeowners.
With a bird’s eye view, the courtyard is seen in all its glory. Having a functional outdoor space is extremely important, especially when living in a smaller home or compact space.
This courtyard has been beautifully designed to incorporate just the right amount of greenery and foliage, whilst still offering ample room for dining and socialising. The large tiles again represent a sense of roominess, and the timber lattice to the brick wall enhances privacy, allowing the occupants a sense of discretion and retreat.
