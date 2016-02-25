The 1980s brown brick terrace home; almost everyone these days is well-acquainted with this unfortunately prevalent, less-than-attractive, small townhouse. Virtually everybody has visited, if not lived in, an '80s home at some point. They line the streets of the UK and generally do nothing to enhance the architectural aesthetic of an area.

However, it's these brick structures that are now becoming a popular way to purchase a property, renovate and refurbish, and transform a rather ordinary house into a stunningly contemporary home. Today on homify we're looking at a beautifully revived East London terrace. Enlarged and updated by GK Architects, this home takes a dowdy and drab construction and revolutionises it into a highly-desirable and modern dwelling.

Take a closer look at this striking remodel…