London homes: Extensive Renovation ideas

Every so often a home renovation and remodel comes along that inspires originality and innovation—this is one such example. Wonderfully designed by James Wells Architects, this project is brought to life through the astute lens of Will Eckersley. Today on homify we are privileged to take a rare tour through this Victorian town house that has been lovingly extended and remodelled to accommodate contemporary living. The brief included a new kitchen/dining room, which occupies the ground floor extension. Furthermore, a new basement was added to provide a larger, more workable space, encompassing a media room, library, and utility/shower room directly located underneath the rear extension. Throughout the project we see high quality finishes, fittings, and fixtures, such as the zinc clad roof, hydraulic skylight, and glass home office ‘pod’. Natural light abounds within this space, and the home manages the relationship with the indoors and outdoors effortlessly and stylishly.

Take a peek into this beautiful home below, and with the help of Eckersley’s striking photographs, enjoy the tour of this exquisite architectural accomplishment.