This retired Welsh couple got their dream country home

Baart Harries Newall, a Shrewsbury-based architectural firm, deserve the credit for today’s homify 360° discovery, which involves the restoration and extension of an existing cottage (and barn conservation) into a 630 m² house in Powys. The clients? Two retired writers who were seeking a countryside lifestyle.

Originally, the clients’ concept was to simply purchase and replace a derelict farm in order to gain consent for a large new house in the countryside. However, changes in planning law put a damper on the replacement of dwellings in the open countryside. Therefore, a new strategy was developed to restore the existing cottage, convert the barns to provide new accommodation, and to link them together with a contemporary glass structure forming the kitchen, dining- and sitting rooms at the heart of the house.

Sounds like quite the idyllic structure for a picturesque location, right? Let’s see what the final product looks like…