This retired Welsh couple got their dream country home

Baart Harries Newall, a Shrewsbury-based architectural firm, deserve the credit for today’s homify 360° discovery, which involves the restoration and extension of an existing cottage (and barn conservation) into a 630 m² house in Powys. The clients? Two retired writers who were seeking a countryside lifestyle.
Originally, the clients’ concept was to simply purchase and replace a derelict farm in order to gain consent for a large new house in the countryside. However, changes in planning law put a damper on the replacement of dwellings in the open countryside. Therefore, a new strategy was developed to restore the existing cottage, convert the barns to provide new accommodation, and to link them together with a contemporary glass structure forming the kitchen, dining- and sitting rooms at the heart of the house.
Sounds like quite the idyllic structure for a picturesque location, right? Let’s see what the final product looks like…
Doesn’t the structure look like it belongs in this fresh green landscape? The cottage contains two writer’s studies on the ground floor, and three guest bedrooms above; whilst the converted barn wing contains a TV and music room, guest bedroom and master bedroom.
The garage wing includes a woodworking workshop and sculpture studio.
In addition to looking oh-so lovely and welcoming, the house also presents numerous green features to make it perfect for a 21st century lifestyle. These touches include a ground-source heat pump, solar water heating, heat recovery ventilation, triple glazing, rainwater recycling, and 350 mm of recycled insulation in the walls and roofs.
And let’s not forget a big batch of style and modern elegance, as can be seen in this open-plan living area.
We are simply mad about this hallway that, contrary to your everyday hallway layout, provides so much style and functionality, not to mention space.
There’s the decadent selection of reading material on the generous bookshelves against the one wall; a stone-clad design on the other wall to ensure a rustic and eye-catching touch; oversized floor tiles and soft rugs for a comfortable underfoot sensation; and the super modern skylight above which transports this hallway worlds away from being deemed ‘dark’ or ‘gloomy’.
Just because we’re in the countryside doesn’t mean a commitment to freshness has to go out the window. Clearly, the designers (and homeowners) agree, for a decent selection of potted plants and flowers can be seen surrounding the house.
Space and style both combine on the outside terrace, where an outdoor dining- and seating area has been set up to ensure these homeowners (and their guests) get to enjoy the lush views whenever they please.
The ideal spot to have a relaxing sit-down with some tea and a good book, don’t you agree?
