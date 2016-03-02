London home decoration with the Royal style

While this typical looking terrace might be a common sight in the UK, its location is anything but ordinary. This end-of-terrace Victorian townhouse is a stone's throw from one of London's most famous landmarks. Located opposite Buckingham Palace, it would only be fair that this home be given the royal treatment and updated to become a home fit for a king (or queen!)

Undergoing a drastic internal overhaul, stripping the home back to nothing more than its outer shell, Corebuild were enlisted to demolish the entire inside of the home including all floors. After all floors were reinstated, a new kitchen was installed, along with two new staircases, windows, basement, top level floor and everything else down to the finer details, such as lighting control systems, state of the art security and home audio.

Let's take a peek inside this monarchical home!