London home decoration with the Royal style

While this typical looking terrace might be a common sight in the UK, its location is anything but ordinary. This end-of-terrace Victorian townhouse is a stone's throw from one of London's most famous landmarks. Located opposite Buckingham Palace, it would only be fair that this home be given the royal treatment and updated to become a home fit for a king (or queen!)
Undergoing a drastic internal overhaul, stripping the home back to nothing more than its outer shell, Corebuild were enlisted to demolish the entire inside of the home including all floors. After all floors were reinstated, a new kitchen was installed, along with two new staircases, windows, basement, top level floor and everything else down to the finer details, such as lighting control systems, state of the art security and home audio.
Let's take a peek inside this monarchical home!
As you can see, the home is tall, thin, deep and split over four floors. At street level a bright white forms the backdrop for black details, such as the door, light and iron fencing, which are all typical elements of an affluent west London property.
The new windows have been installed in the original style so as not to detract from the traditional look and feel of this exclusive property. The façade has been given a facelift that included cleaning and re-pointed brickwork to reinstate it to its former glory.
Inside, a bold mix of interior styles and colours becomes immediately apparent with a delicate blend of old and new. New parquet floors lay the foundations for a room that is welcoming and atmospheric thanks to the soft blue tone that now dons the walls.
The original fireplace was saved and restored, with an eclectic mix of furnishings and decorations inviting us to sit and relax while the hoards of tourists pass by outside.
Delving deeper into the ground floor of this dramatic project, we are presented with a striking example of a modern London living space. An absence of heavy partitions or dark colours ensures this space is a pleasant area to spend time year-round.
The bright colours make up for the dark days of winter and only intensify the bright summer sun and ensuing good times when our favourite time of year rolls around. The pale aqua tone of the living area continues in the kitchen, with the kitchen hugging the wall to augment the linear shape of this terraced home.
The first of the two new staircases is constructed of hardwood and glass and appears to float thanks to the transparency of the balustrades.
Whilst the exterior might be reserved and conventional, colour plays a huge role in the feeling of the interior. Even Eames chairs of different flavours have been added, as seen here.
To the rear is a courtyard with high boundary walls that ensure privacy and reduced noise from neighbours. Moving up the floating stairs and you will arrive at the first floor which, if you look closely, has a special design element to it.
As all floors were demolished and subsequently replaced, the designers had the freedom to do something a little different. The first floor does not reach all the way to the rear wall, giving the impression it is a mezzanine level when viewed from the courtyard.
Moving up onto the first floor, we see the new hallway tiling that further adds to the eclectic aura induced by the new design, and we think they look as good as any other flooring choice.
Here we see one of the new bathrooms, which draws its design inspiration from modern bathrooms of today and puts a spin on their design.
Dominated by bright whites, this space is the essence of calm and relaxation. Note the indirect neon lights used to line underneath the bathroom storage cupboards and the distinctive towel racks shaped like coat hangers.
