The end-of-terrace house you'll wish was yours

Your daily dose of excellence (also known as homify 360°) is here! And for today’s discovery, we travel to Stoke Newington where interior architectural-firm House Of Sylphina, based in London, took on a rather interesting (if not fun) challenge: a three-bedroom end-of-terrace house that had seen very little change since the 1980s.
Although well proportioned with windows on every side and a lovely garden, the spaces felt small and disconnected from one another. The solution? To open up the front and rear reception rooms to improve the flow between the living spaces and to take advantage of the morning light from the east and the setting sun in the evening.
In addition, the professionals also changed the layout of the kitchen to create a more functional space, complete with a window overlooking the garden to create a connection with the outdoors.
How about we check out some pictorial evidence to see what else was accomplished?
Here we see the quiet little garden at the back, which connects with the kitchen (the white volume).
With a neat lawn, timber bench and table, adequate privacy wall and soft garden touches in the form of shrubs and hanging plants, we can definitely see ourselves taking a tea-time breather here in the back yard.
How marvellous is that cool colour palette flowing from the walls to the furniture? Metal hues like charcoals and pale greys help to conjure up soft-looking walls with eye-catching furniture, which become even more prominent when paired with the warm hues of the wood.
Although, strictly speaking, not an open-plan layout, the living room and dining area still flow rather easily into one another – the fact that they make use of the same colour palette further blurs the lines between the two spaces.
Notice the striking touches that is injected into the rooms, like the super white fireplace and the potted cactus in the corner. The devil is in the detail, as they say!
Flaunting a U-shaped layout, the kitchen presents quite the modern-meets-Scandinavian style. Together with a slight monochrome colour scheme, the designers also opted to include a touch of pattern via the subway wall tiles for the backsplash.
And who can overlook the steely look of the modern appliances injecting both style and function into this cooking/socialising space?
Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
In addition to the internal refurbishment, a loft extension was added to create a fourth master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. This area became a quiet sanctuary away from the rest of the house with lovely views over the tree-lined road below.
To further soften up the new space, plush textiles in the form of pillows and throws were added to the bed, all making use of the same metal-hued colour palette we saw in the living area below.
Most definitely an impressive upgrade – and we don’t just mean the new bedroom.
Want to spruce up your sleeping space? Just make sure you sidestep these Common bedroom design mistakes.