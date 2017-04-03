The end-of-terrace house you'll wish was yours

Your daily dose of excellence (also known as homify 360°) is here! And for today’s discovery, we travel to Stoke Newington where interior architectural-firm House Of Sylphina, based in London, took on a rather interesting (if not fun) challenge: a three-bedroom end-of-terrace house that had seen very little change since the 1980s.

Although well proportioned with windows on every side and a lovely garden, the spaces felt small and disconnected from one another. The solution? To open up the front and rear reception rooms to improve the flow between the living spaces and to take advantage of the morning light from the east and the setting sun in the evening.

In addition, the professionals also changed the layout of the kitchen to create a more functional space, complete with a window overlooking the garden to create a connection with the outdoors.

How about we check out some pictorial evidence to see what else was accomplished?