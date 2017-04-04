Your browser is out-of-date.

The loft conversion that will make you want to tackle yours

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
LONDON FIELDS LOFT, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Modern style bedroom Plywood White
Whether it’s a gigantic mansion or a quaint little cottage, homify 360° loves exploring noteworthy architectural creations, regardless of size, style or location.

Our latest discovery comes from good ol’ London, where a stylish loft saw the light of day – literally, as it enjoys stunning windows and skylights to make the most of friendly sunshine and city views. 

London-based team Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects were in charge of this one – let’s see what they’ve cooked up!

Light and bright

Who would ever feel gloomy sleeping in here? An elongated window ensures lots of city views and light flowing indoors, which is helped along by the skylight directly above the staircase leading us into the loft bedroom

Carpenters, contractors, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

A most modern style

Think all you need for a bedroom is a bed? Think again – style and comfort are also important, and fortunately the designers in charge here didn’t waver on including either. 

That plush bed looks like it can promise a most pleasing night’s sleep, made all the more comfy by the super soft-looking cushions and duvet. 

Wall-mounted lights (in a striking industrial style) ensure that no floor- or table space is used up, seeing as this loft is rather on the small side.

But what is with the patterned design going on in the background on the left?

The shower space

It seems that a new bathroom is part and parcel of this new loft! And seeing as this layout is also quite modest, some clever touches had to be inserted to make the end result as stylish and practical as possible.

Thus, we applaud the decision to add a skylight above the shower space, for it provides adequate natural lighting without the constant worrying that a nosey neighbour will be spying.

The patterned style

And we just love the detailed look of the tiles. Normally, one has to be careful about mixing and matching patterns, especially in a small space. However, the designers took a brave step by combining these subway wall tiles with the patterned floor ones – and the end result paid off quite stylishly! 

In the mood for some motifs? Let's check out 8 ways to add patterns to your bathroom.

Fantastic? Or not your cup of tea? Tell us what YOU think of this loft’s look...

