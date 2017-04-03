Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to clean your home using only what's in your cupboard

press profile homify press profile homify
Kenny&Mason Bathrooms, Kenny&Mason Kenny&Mason Country style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Cleaning your home might not be the most exciting thing you'll ever do, but there's also a bigger issue to take into account; the fact that it isn't usually very eco-friendly! 

Professional cleaners are constantly looking for ways to carry out their tasks with a more environmentally-savvy mindset and we can be doing the same, as there are a host of amazing store cupboard ingredients that you'll already have that can help you to ditch all the harmful chemicals! 

Seriously, if we told you that your kitchen could sparkle, but with none of the fumes, wouldn't you want to know how? Well, come with us now, as we're going to tell you, as well as giving you some extra tips for the rest of your home!

Lemon juice.

Integrated sink Greengage Interiors Modern kitchen White Corian
Greengage Interiors

Integrated sink

Greengage Interiors
Greengage Interiors
Greengage Interiors

Lemon juice is a marvel! It's naturally antibacterial, smells great and the citric acid means that it can be used to clean a whole host of things around your home, starting with your kitchen garbage disposal unit. All you need to do is throw some ice cubes and fresh lemon slices in there, set it off and it will be clean as a whistle and smelling great in seconds!

Pull out waste bins Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Pull out waste bins

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Lemon juice is a great way to give your bins a freshen up as well! The next time you change your liners, give the actual containers a wipe with a cloth doused in lemon juice and you'll be blown away by how fresh your kitchen smells.

Kenny&Mason Bathrooms, Kenny&Mason Kenny&Mason Country style bathroom
Kenny&amp;Mason

Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason
Kenny&Mason

How's this for a handy tip? Lemon juice is a natural polishing agent for brass and copper! It won't damage the finish but will bring murky items back to life, just with a simple wipe and a quick buff!

Vinegar.

Gaggenau oven steam cooker combination Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Modern kitchen
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify

Gaggenau oven steam cooker combination

Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify

White vinegar is just as handy as lemon juice, as it is a powerful de-greasing agent! Ovens, in particular, will really respond to a white vinegar soak, so squirt some all around the inside, leave for a few minutes and then just wipe all the dirty residue away. For really tough grime, make a paste of vinegar and baking soda!

A New Hallway with Hidden Storage ArchitectureLIVE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs full height glazing,full height windows,grey walls,hallway,hidden storage,tiled floor
ArchitectureLIVE

A New Hallway with Hidden Storage

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Tiled floors can get grubby so quickly, but add some white vinegar to your water bucket and your mopping will be twice as effective. The only downside is that vinegar can smell potent, to ventilate well and think about adding a sweet-smelling essence, such as peppermint!

Tap William Gaze Ltd BathroomSinks
William Gaze Ltd

Tap

William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd

If there's one thing that white vinegar is great at getting rid of, it's hard water stains. A great tip is to either soak tissue paper or cloths in the vinegar and wrap them around your taps, or tie a bag of vinegar around the worst-affected items and let them soak overnight. You can even fill a squirty bottle and use vinegar to leave you with a streak-free shower screen!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Baking soda.

Top Dog Mattress Loaf Classic style bedroom
Loaf

Top Dog Mattress

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Baking soda is cheap and amazingly effective as a cleaning agent. Mixed with vinegar, it forms a hard-hitting stain removal paste, but even on its own, it is fantastic! If you have a mattress that has seen better days, get all your bedding off and sprinkle a mixture of baking soda and a favourite essential oil. Leave for an hour or so, then vacuum it thoroughly. Boom! Nasty niffs are a thing of the past!

Gallery Markham Stagers Modern study/office corner chair,rug
Markham Stagers

Gallery

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

Rugs and carpets often need a good freshen up as well, and you can use the exact same technique as we suggested for your mattresses! Just sprinkle and vacuum! Even pet beds will be good as new using this idea!

Coca Cola.

Klassiek landhuis met hedendaagse invloeden, Taps&Baths Taps&Baths BathroomToilets
Taps&amp;Baths

Taps&Baths
Taps&amp;Baths
Taps&Baths

We know what you're thinking and no, we haven't gone crazy, but if you have limescale in your toilet, a brilliant tip is to throw some flat cola in there, leave overnight and in the morning, you'll have a sparkling bowl! We didn't believe this was true, until we tried it!

Dryer sheets.

Period Computer Cabinet showing storage Style Within Modern media room hidden computer,hidden TV,workstation,home office,computer cabinet,media cabinet,living room storage,home office storage
Style Within

Period Computer Cabinet showing storage

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Your tech screens, from computers through to televisions, will naturally attract dust, thanks to the static they create and a simple way to get rid of it is by using dryer sheets to dust with. They even help to prevent dust from building up again and leave a gorgeous aroma. You can use them on your skirting boards too!

We feel more eco-friendly already! If you are on the lookout for some extra tips that will lighten your cleaning load, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever home cleaning tips.

This retired Welsh couple got their dream country home
Are you going to try some more eco-friendly cleaning now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks