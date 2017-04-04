The accessible Cornish lodge you'll want to escape to

On today’s homify 360° spotlight, we take a look at some wonderful timber lodges, courtesy of Building With Frames.
As professionals who clearly understand not only the structural advantages of making use of wood, but also the visual appeal it offers, these guys made sure that the majority of their creations flaunt this fantastic natural material in a warm and welcoming look.
But of course the interior spaces are also quite brag-worthy… So, let’s take a look!
The front side of this particular creation also features an easy-access ramp for disabled persons – and although very functional, we must state that the zig-zag layout of the ramp also beautifully enhances the visual appeal of this wooden structure.
Have a look at that timber pergola neatly framing the front porch, which seems quite spacious enough for an exterior seating- or dining area.
One of the other lodges, which does not feature a wheelchair ramp, enjoys a more clean and straightforward look on the outside. And seeing as it had a bit more space to play with, the designers thought it best to enhance this one’s garden – terrific idea, for we have fallen in love with the eye-catching combination of that fresh (and perfectly maintained) lawn and the delightful stone garden!
Inside, it’s a clean and fresh-looking space that welcomes us, as well as a most spacious one, thanks to the open-plan layout which allows for easy access between the living room, kitchen and dining area (in the back corner).
And seeing as the colour palette is predominantly neutral/earthy, it makes the additional (turquoise) tones of the furniture and décor become even more prominent.
On to the guest / children’s bedroom, which sees a nice change in colour palette that allows the space to enjoy a warmer atmosphere.
Notice the superb touch of motif via the window drapes and upholstered wall treatment at the back, which forms quite the eye-catching (and elongated) headboard for both beds.
Seeing as the patterns turned out so spectacularly in the guest bedroom, it was decided to continue in the master bedroom, albeit this time with a more floral/leaf-like motif.
And just have a look at that superb wooden floor which adorns the house in every single room, making it seem all the more charming and welcoming, while also establishing a firm link with the timber façade.
This lodge definitely gets our vote in terms of style, visual appeal and functionality!
