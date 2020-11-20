Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 tricks to make your terraced house stand out

press profile homify press profile homify
Whitton Road, Phillips Tracey Architects Phillips Tracey Architects Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Traditional British terrace houses are gorgeous, but what with them lining street after street in the UK, it can be difficult to make yours stand out, for all the right reasons! Naturally, you want your home to be a reflection of you and your tastes, but at the same time, you want to preserve the heritage of the property and maintain a good potential sale value, so what can you do to give yours a little more oomph? 

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that terrace houses have an innate charm that you don't want to overshadow with too many outlandish additions, which is why we've honed in on some subtle yet effective changes that you can make. Come with us now and see how spectacular your terrace could look, but be prepared for some serious neighbour envy!

1. Paint the façade.

Georgian terraced town house, London Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Terrace house
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Georgian terraced town house, London

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

A fresh coat of paint will instantly give your home a new lease on life, especially if you tackle any cracks or flaky finishes while you're at it!

2. Make more of your trim.

Victorian Terrace gate provides a welcoming entrance to this beautiful double fronted house The Victorian Emporium GardenFencing & walls
The Victorian Emporium

Victorian Terrace gate provides a welcoming entrance to this beautiful double fronted house

The Victorian Emporium
The Victorian Emporium
The Victorian Emporium

Terrace houses always have lovely window and door trims, so why not think about painting them in a contrasting colour to the rest of the façade? Stick to something understated for a really classic look, such as this charming sage green!

3. Highlight period features.

Front Exterior of the Two Properties Collective Works Terrace house
Collective Works

Front Exterior of the Two Properties

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

If your terraced house has a wealth of period features on the front of it, such as ornate door accents, really make more of them! Commit to a regular cleaning and repainting schedule and maintain them properly to make sure they always stand out.

4. Be bold with colour.

homify Terrace house
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love the heritage of your home but are a little more modern in your tastes, just go for it with a bold colour choice! The dark grey here shouldn't really work, but it looks exceptional, as everything else has been kept simple.

5. Add an extension.

Slot House, London W12, AU Architects AU Architects Modern houses
AU Architects

Slot House, London W12

AU Architects
AU Architects
AU Architects

There's nothing quite like a beautiful extension to make sure that your terraced house is different from the rest! If you place it at the rear, the front of your home will look untouched, but you'll have so much extra space inside!

6. Modernise the look.

Front elevation Neil Dusheiko Architects Terrace house
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Front elevation

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

As long as your home isn't listed, you can modernise the façade, if you want to. Smooth, unfussy bay windows, more energy efficient windows and an unusual colour will certainly get a lot of attention!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Give it curbside appeal.

Transformed NW London Terrace , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Terrace house
Model Projects Ltd

Transformed NW London Terrace

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Step back and take an objective look at your home. If there's anything that just doesn't look right, change it! It could be as simple as hiding your bins, trimming your hedges or even changing up the hardware on your door. Look at your home as if you were planning to buy it and you'll see anything that needs freshening up.

7. Make the front door stand out.

Front Elevation - As Built. Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Classic style houses
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Front Elevation—As Built.

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Your front door is a great way to add a little personal style to your terraced house! Whether you stick with a traditional style and paint it in a bold colour, or add something a little newer, it can become the main focal point of the whole façade.

8. Tidy up your front garden.

Clissold Crescent, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Clissold Crescent

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Your front garden intrinsically impacts on how good your home looks, so don't neglect it! Some simple privet hedges and shingle are a low maintenance yet pretty way to keep the front area looking well curated.

9. Try some window boxes.

Major renovation, extension and loft. Fulham W6, TOTUS TOTUS Classic style houses
TOTUS

Major renovation, extension and loft. Fulham W6

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

Here's a great tip! Add some window boxes to your home and plant seasonal, pretty blooms that you can easily manage and swap out in the balcony. A little dose of natural colour will really grab passers-by's attention!

10. Add some custom railings.

Wilton Terrace, Flower Michelin Flower Michelin Classic style houses
Flower Michelin

Wilton Terrace

Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin

Terraced houses look amazing when they have some heritage-style railings in place. They really are a match made in heaven! If you don't have any or yours are a bit tatty, replace them with something eye-catching and authoritative and you'll see what an impact they have.

11. Maintain your walls.

Whitton Road, Phillips Tracey Architects Phillips Tracey Architects Classic style houses
Phillips Tracey Architects

Whitton Road

Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects

Don;t forget about your garden walls, whatever you do! Not only do you need to make sure that they are in good condition, you need to think about keeping them clean too! City homes are always getting covered in much and dirt, so grab a pressure washer and bring those bricks back to life!

12. Add a parking space!

Single Storey Extension, Roxborough Rd, London Building Renovation London Building Renovation Modern houses
London Building Renovation

Single Storey Extension, Roxborough Rd

London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

Ask any terrace home owner and they'll tell you that having an off-road parking space is a huge selling point! If you can negate a garden in favour of some parking potential, we really recommend it and just think how much money you'll save in permits!

13. Make the path dazzling.

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Terrace house
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Last, but not least, how about adding a period-appropriate garden path that neatly leads visitors to your front door? Perfectly laid tiles, as seen here, really do look phenomenal and add so much majesty to a home!

To see a wonderfully renovated terrace project, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliantly Updated Edwardian Terrace.

Bonus tips: Give the interior a facelift

Rear extension, loft conversion and full house renovation Proficiency Modern kitchen
Proficiency

Rear extension, loft conversion and full house renovation

Proficiency
Proficiency
Proficiency

For the renovation or extension of a terraced house, UK architects often focus on the changing interiors of the house, especially where council guidelines don’t allow too much modification of the front façade. A kitchen extension that connects to the backyard, or even updating the back of the house with a glass façade overlooking the garden, can completely transform the ambience within the house. It’s an excellent option for mid terraced houses which don’t have much room for expansion on either side.

Extend below ground in a terraced building

Hover House Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd Modern living room
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd

Hover House

Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd

Another idea for updating a terraced cottage or house is to carve out or insert a space under the house to accommodate a den, library, relaxation zone or even a workout studio. It might involve dropping the ground floor slab, removing some of the internal walls and installing a glass floor to flood the new area below ground level with natural light. 

For renovating or updating a terraced house, London architects can come up with creative solutions that stay within the guidelines prescribed for the neighbourhood. 

8 interior lighting tips for 2021
Which of these ideas could really perk up your terraced home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks