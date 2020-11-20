13 tricks to make your terraced house stand out

Traditional British terrace houses are gorgeous, but what with them lining street after street in the UK, it can be difficult to make yours stand out, for all the right reasons! Naturally, you want your home to be a reflection of you and your tastes, but at the same time, you want to preserve the heritage of the property and maintain a good potential sale value, so what can you do to give yours a little more oomph?

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that terrace houses have an innate charm that you don't want to overshadow with too many outlandish additions, which is why we've honed in on some subtle yet effective changes that you can make. Come with us now and see how spectacular your terrace could look, but be prepared for some serious neighbour envy!