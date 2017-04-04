Your browser is out-of-date.

21 British homes whose owners got it right

press profile homify
Hedgerows, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern houses
We know that one person's dream home could be a nightmare for everyone else, but when it comes to amazing British homes, we think we've found a whopping 21 examples that the whole world will love! 

Clearly designed or updated by phenomenally talented architects, each of these homes really plays to its strengths, whether that be a gorgeous location, traditional features or unapologetically modern design and the results are spectacular! 

Frankly, they could all have awful 1970s kitchens inside and we wouldn't care, because from the outside, they are nothing short of stunning and inspirational, so let's take a look!

1. Sunny and fresh, the seaside location really played a part in this lovely redesign! The red and white contrasts just work so well!

The Links, Whitley Bay, xsite architecture LLP xsite architecture LLP Modern houses
xsite architecture LLP

The Links, Whitley Bay

xsite architecture LLP
xsite architecture LLP
xsite architecture LLP

2. So traditional and stoic, some simple potted trees are all this home needed to really stand out and look quintessentially British.

Mayfair, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Colonial style houses
Gregory Phillips Architects

Mayfair

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

3. Sustainable, modern and so perfectly in tune with the landscape, this home is phenomenal! Just look at that wooden bridge!

New Build Part Earth Sheltered Split Level House in Truro Cornwall Arco2 Architecture Ltd Modern houses
Arco2 Architecture Ltd

New Build Part Earth Sheltered Split Level House in Truro Cornwall

Arco2 Architecture Ltd
Arco2 Architecture Ltd
Arco2 Architecture Ltd

4. This 1930s British home got an update but managed to still hang onto all of it's charm! Now that's inspiring!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Modern, striking and so chic, the industrial vibes here are really something. No wonder it's a prized photoshoot location!

Exterior 1st Option Representation Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
1st Option Representation

Exterior

1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation
1st Option Representation

6. We're not ones to shy away from some pretty and traditional architecture! What a gorgeous modern interpretation of a rural cottage!

Ecclesgreig Gardens, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern houses
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Ecclesgreig Gardens, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

7. Stripped back, cleaned and with a really domineering front door, this is everything we love about British terraced homes!

Mercier Road, Putney, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
Concept Eight Architects

Mercier Road, Putney

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

8. Old meets new in this charming home that has energy-efficient glazing, but in a traditional style. So seamless!

Burghley Avenue, Coupdeville Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Burghley Avenue

Coupdeville
Coupdeville
Coupdeville

9. L-shaped homes are gorgeous and this one, with rustic barn influences, is really blowing us away! That gable end is amazing!

Little Piper, Penpol Laurence Associates Classic style houses
Laurence Associates

Little Piper, Penpol

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

10. Large, simple and with a lovely Dutch-style roof, this home makes us think of enjoying a luxurious retirement!

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. It would have been so tempting to modernise this charming terrace, but we love the monochrome trim detailing and handy off-road parking that keeps it all so simple.

FC Residence I, deDraft Ltd deDraft Ltd Modern houses
deDraft Ltd

FC Residence I

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

12. Painted wood cladding really brings the beach location to life here and what a design! So modern and yet it sits so well in the setting!

Rockside, Polzeath, Cornwall, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern houses
Trewin Design Architects

Rockside, Polzeath, Cornwall

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

13. We spy a converted basement in this property! What a great way to increase the living space without disrupting the beautiful façade.

Oakhill Road, Putney, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
Concept Eight Architects

Oakhill Road, Putney

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

14. Wow! The extension here has been so well considered and actually ADDS to the look of the original home! Talk about doing it right!

Nassau Road, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern houses
Hamilton King

Nassau Road

Hamilton King
Hamilton King
Hamilton King

15. That setting! That house! That living roof installation! What's not to love about this amazing British new-build?

Twinneys, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern houses
Designscape Architects Ltd

Twinneys

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

16. A totally eco design, this sky-blue home is the epitome of why British homes are among the best in the world! We can't take our eyes off it!

Hedgerows, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern houses
Trewin Design Architects

Hedgerows

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

19. Natural stone, corner glazing and a glass roof terrace make this country haven an absolute dream! The stonework is our favourite feature, as it adds such character.

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern houses
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

18. From the front, this home looks so modest, but the rear really shows the genius design off! All that glazing is perfect for coastline appreciation!

Gwel-An-Treth, Sennen Cove, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern houses
Laurence Associates

Gwel-An-Treth, Sennen Cove, Cornwall

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

19. This is unlike any farmhouse that we've ever seen and we are mesmerised by the vertical cladding and boxy shape. The boldness is so invigorating.

Springfield Farm Designscape Architects Ltd Modern houses
Designscape Architects Ltd

Springfield Farm

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

20. With perfect lighting added to the façade, the stonework is the star of the show here. What a combination of modern and traditional rustic styling!

The Fosse, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern houses
Designscape Architects Ltd

The Fosse

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

21. We couldn't not include this beautiful terraced home, which has been made so eye-catching, fun and personal thanks to a splash of pink paint! Delightful!

Front elevation Neil Dusheiko Architects Terrace house
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Front elevation

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

For even more British home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Dream British Townhouse.

The loft conversion that will make you want to tackle yours
Which of these homes really stood out for you and why?

