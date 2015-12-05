The shape of your house affects you more than you realise

What is your emotional state when observing a circle? Is it the same as observing a rectangle or a triangle? Shapes covey a meaning that goes beyond the boundaries of language. They are the pillars of a visual grammar which, similar to its verbal counterpart, sways our mood on a subconscious level.

But shapes are not alone in offering a visual thinking process that delve deep into our psychology. Lines as well have a deeper meaning, with an endless arsenal of characteristics conveying to their viewers a variety of messages. Hence, the shapes and lines amalgamating your home are speaking to you, albeit in a non-verbal language, affecting your daily lives. Wouldn’t it be great if you could interpret the messages of the shapes and lines of your home?

Well, today we decided to offer you a lexicon for shapes and lines and how they affect your subconscious.