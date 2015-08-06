homify 360º: Split-level house in the country

Architecture Studio SKA work on a variety of projects in the residential and commercial sector, and also have expertise in the areas of refurbishment, restoration, and interior design. The architects from SKA pay unparalleled attention to detail, and utilise the minimum amount of resources to get the maximum result. This was the approach taken throughout the construction of the residential barn we're taking a look at today. Thanks to a combination of quality materials, considered division of space, and stylish modern décor, this barn is now a perfect family home for its lucky new occupants. Let's take a look.
The client requested an elongated building with the main rooms oriented towards the natural landscape . The rough wooden façade and the typical form gives the house a distinctive look. Sustainability and energy saving measures were a key consideration when it came to the design: the house has a high degree of insulation and is heated by means of an air/water heat pump.
The construction of the house is two-fold. The substructure consists of concrete and stone while the upper part consists of timber, supported by a number of steel trusses. To create the elevated porch area, beams made of Siberian larch, a highly durable wood, have been used. Thanks to the WaxedWood® treatment, the wood won't shrink or swell. As it ages, the beams become a dark green to brown colour, which later turns into a bronze-like colour. The tiles on the roof originate from a demolished farm in the area.
From this angle we can easily see how big the aforementioned porch actually is. The roof of the house runs a lot longer than the area of the house and offers its residents a secluded a place where they can enjoy the outdoors come rain or shine. Clearly, the architects have considered not only how this house can work with, and complement, its natural surrounds, but also how the beautiful landscape can best be enjoyed by the occupants.
Here we can see the distinguished levels of the home. The lower level accommodates two bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as the characterful kitchen and dining area captured here. The staircase leads to the upper floor, which is home to the master bedroom and luxury en suite bathroom. The different levels run smoothly into each other and give the residents a great sense of spaciousness, reinforced by the practical open plan layout.
The modern kitchen and dining area are bright and spacious. The large white wall surfaces increase the feeling of openness, and the full-length glass windows and patio doors also ensure sufficient light reaches every corner of the interior. The metal elements of the kitchen combine with the wooden framing and the white surfaces to stunning effect. Note also the special way in which the hood is suspended above the kitchen island—amazing!
If you've enjoyed this project, you might also be interested in the following ideabook: