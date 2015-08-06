homify 360º: Split-level house in the country

The modern kitchen and dining area are bright and spacious. The large white wall surfaces increase the feeling of openness, and the full-length glass windows and patio doors also ensure sufficient light reaches every corner of the interior. The metal elements of the kitchen combine with the wooden framing and the white surfaces to stunning effect. Note also the special way in which the hood is suspended above the kitchen island—amazing!

