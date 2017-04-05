The Sussex manor you've been dying to see inside

From Sompting-based professionals Nutshell Construction comes one of those rare and wonderful treats that not a lot of people are fortunate enough to see: a medieval manor house. This particular one, located in West Sussex, flaunted the necessary visual appeal, yet didn’t quite make it in terms of functionality and 21st-century living.
So, a few touches and changes had to be implemented by the relevant professionals in order to transform this stunning space (named Rhiannon’s house) into a thoroughly modern family home which could retain its original character while still functioning on a practical level with reduced costs.
Let’s take a look!
What a delightful vision. Of course it’s one thing to have a house that looks beautiful, and another to actually live a comfortable and practical lifestyle in it.
In order to bring this magnificent creation up to modern standards, a complete strip-out and re-build using traditional materials throughout had to be implemented. In addition, a re-roofing project was also kick-started using traditional Horsham slate, which is a significant feature of many historic buildings.
We don’t just mean the lush green landscape surrounding the property, although that does deserve special mention, too. To lessen the house’s carbon footprint, green and efficient insulation via lambswool and recycled foamed glass gravel was used.
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
But what about the interior spaces? Glad you asked!
Smart electronics systems were installed throughout the manor, utilising photo-voltaic and a ground-source heat pump in order to enhance a cosy lifestyle for the inhabitants.
In addition, the existing staircase underwent some touch-ups (with repairs making use of reclaimed oak) in order to make it more sturdy.
Just have a look at those expertly detailed touches seen on the cabinets, fireplace, sink and tiled backsplash. Not to mention the oversized floor tiles adding a rich and detailed look that immediately transports us to the yesteryear styles of architecture.
Of course modern living dictates making use of at least some modern touches – and we just love how this bathroom combines an old-world look with sleek contemporary elements, like the crystal-clear shower glass doors on the left.
Together with the vintage-like sinks on the right, this bathroom achieves a striking (yet visually pleasing) look which demands another glance.
Speaking of touch-ups, have a look at these 14 shower doors that would transform your bathroom.