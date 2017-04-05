The Sussex manor you've been dying to see inside

From Sompting-based professionals Nutshell Construction comes one of those rare and wonderful treats that not a lot of people are fortunate enough to see: a medieval manor house. This particular one, located in West Sussex, flaunted the necessary visual appeal, yet didn’t quite make it in terms of functionality and 21st-century living.

So, a few touches and changes had to be implemented by the relevant professionals in order to transform this stunning space (named Rhiannon’s house) into a thoroughly modern family home which could retain its original character while still functioning on a practical level with reduced costs.

Let’s take a look!