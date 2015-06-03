How to decorate with grey wall paint

For an instant dose of drama in the bathroom, use dark grey wall paint in combination with marble, caesarstone, or even concrete. As you can see from this example, lighting can play an integral role in the design, and shouldn't be forgotten about. In this instance, light is evenly dispersed and bounces off the polished grey surfaces for an exclusive look. We could easily be in a top London spa!

As a general rule, if you have a small bathroom, you should avoid dark grey and black altogether. However, lighter shades of grey can create a sophisticated yet fresh feeling—perfect if you want a modern bathroom.

Not quite settled on grey? Then check out these bedroom colour ideas for more inspiration.