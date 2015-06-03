How to decorate with grey wall paint

Grey has been overlooked for too long when it comes to decorating the home. Depending on the shade, grey can have a cooling effect, create drama, or play a neutralising role in any room in the house. Previously dismissed as too drab or dull for the home, grey is finally having its moment! If you want to create a sophisticated living room, or an edgy modern kitchen, grey wall paint might be just what you need to complete the look. Layering shades is a great idea for a dynamic effect that is anything but drab! If you still need convincing, just take a look at how well grey wall paint works in these rooms…
When done properly, grey in the living room looks sophisticated and grown up. It's understated, and it provides a canvas to which you can add details such as shimmering vases, cosy textured throws, bold paintings, or black and white photography, all without making the room feel cramped or mismatched.
For an instant dose of drama in the bathroom, use dark grey wall paint in combination with marble, caesarstone, or even concrete. As you can see from this example, lighting can play an integral role in the design, and shouldn't be forgotten about. In this instance, light is evenly dispersed and bounces off the polished grey surfaces for an exclusive look. We could easily be in a top London spa!
As a general rule, if you have a small bathroom, you should avoid dark grey and black altogether. However, lighter shades of grey can create a sophisticated yet fresh feeling—perfect if you want a modern bathroom.
Not quite settled on grey? Then check out these bedroom colour ideas for more inspiration.
One feature wall is all it takes to transform the look of your bedroom. A soft shade of grey is perfect for the room in which you relax, unwind, and catch 40 winks. You want to avoid anything too dark or bold, and instead, team a subtle grey with white or other neutral colours for a calming effect that suits the purpose of the room. You can dress up a grey bedroom however you like in order to achieve different impressions, from sleek and modern to regal and classic.
If you prefer your grey with a hint of blue, you can draw some inspiration from this beautiful design by Latham Interiors. Mixing up shades of grey with subtle patterns and pops of electric blue has created a bedroom that is modern, yet also respectful of the history of the Georgian property and the charming period features that make this space so impressive.
Use grey wall paint to tone down bold patterns, such as that dominating feature wall seen here. Silver and black are perfect accompaniments to a grey room, but avoid overcrowding the room with dark colours: darker tones work best as accents, whereas blocks of white will break up the intensity of dark walls or floors. Remember, it's all about balance!