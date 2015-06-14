A modern ode to history

Bricks Studio of Amsterdam are an interior firm who specialise in interior projects that are out of the ordinary, and whose interior character and charm is found in their eclectic and varied influences. The architects provide a full turnkey service to their clients. If you are unfamiliar with the term, this is when the designers present a completed project that is immediately ready to move into and enjoy—all you have to do is turn the key! This loft draws inspiration from all corners of the globe, and a number of periods of history to create a home unlike anything you've seen before.
Immediately we realise we have entered a home where countless hours have been spent sourcing and coordinating each piece. Elements of nature contrast to the strong look of concrete walls and floors, whilst a muted colour palette and carefully curated lighting set the mood.
The wall of varied decorative elements is highlighted by track lighting, as if to showcase them like they are in a modern art gallery. The high ceilings also lean towards a gallery feeling, whilst the industrial style windows and a clock that looks like it is from a busy 19th century train station inspire thoughts of the industrial revolution. There are so many eye catching parts to this design, but it feels far from cluttered or overwhelming.
This space is a stunning example of industrial kitchen chic, where openness and interaction are key. The dining table is made more intimate and cosy thanks to the heavy industrial lights that hang low from the ceiling, whilst track lights again set the mood. Throughout this home you will realise there are no direct lights such as ceiling LEDs, which works here to great effect. Look closely and you will notice this kitchen is adjacent to the garage of the home, divided by industrial style windows that draw a subtle connection between the two.
Here we see the opposite wall of the combined kitchen/dining space, that avoids any of the typical 'rules' set by other interior design styles. The best part about an eclectic style home is that it is all about you, and how you perceive your ideal home to look. It need not stick to any trends or guidelines; the only rule is, well, there are no rules! Who says you can't have a guitar, plants, or even your garage forming part of your kitchen?
Finally we reach the bedroom. A home as curious as this had us begging to find out where the creative owner of this dream home lays to rest for the night. The bed is made of Euro pallets, which add to the inventive charm that this home exudes.
The bathroom is as intriguing as every other space in the loft home; an antique workbench complete with vice has been perfectly integrated to become the new vanity. Sat amongst a colour scheme of black and white, this room has been described as “timeless eclecticism”.
We hope this wonderful project has inspired you think outside the box next time you think about switching up the look of your home, and proven that with a little thought and creativity, you can create a masterpiece that is completely bespoke and shows your true character.