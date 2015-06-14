A modern ode to history

The bathroom is as intriguing as every other space in the loft home; an antique workbench complete with vice has been perfectly integrated to become the new vanity. Sat amongst a colour scheme of black and white, this room has been described as “timeless eclecticism”.

We hope this wonderful project has inspired you think outside the box next time you think about switching up the look of your home, and proven that with a little thought and creativity, you can create a masterpiece that is completely bespoke and shows your true character.