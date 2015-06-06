Before & after: From rundown to uptown

This home has undergone a truly enthralling transformation, and it is not often you see a home in such a state of disrepair, given the attention to detail you will soon see. In the Dutch city of Harlem, this home looked like a squat that had burnt to the ground, much to the despair of the neighbours. After Puurbouwen came in to reinvigorate the home into a fine example of modern restoration work, the home is now more than liveable; it is now the envy of the entire neighbourhood.
What a dump. The home looks rundown, abandoned, and almost too daunting to even think about restoring. It was going to take time, effort, patience and determination to bring this home up to scratch to once again fit in with the existing terrace homes. An image as depressing as this leaves us wandering just how the home came to look this way?
And now, we see a home that couldn't be any further from the awful image we see above. Hats off to those involved in this project, because their work is truly commendable. Not only does the home now fit in with its neighbours, it positively outshines them. Whilst the home now looks modern and fresh, the character and charm of a typically Dutch terrace home has been retained. The ground floor is now dominated by glass and bright whites, and a new garage complements the cosy garden and restored house.
The classic finishes of the otherwise modern interior make it hard to even contemplate this being the same house as in the first image. A timeless mix of bright white and a matte finish of the parquet floor exude an undeniable elegance, which is only highlighted by the presence of natural light flooding in from the rear, reaching deep into the home.
Here we see the lounge setting of the front room of the house that is simple, calming, and also afforded ample natural light, enhanced by the bright whites of the interior.
Creating a holiday feeling at home is the wonderful new kitchen, that serves as a subtle division between the dining area of the rear of the house, and the lounge area of the front. The kitchens of typical Dutch terrace houses were certainly not designed like this: drawing inspiration from the effortless cool of Scandinavian design, an overwhelming feeling of delight is felt.
One of the most intriguing additions to the once derelict house is this modern corner fireplace, taking centre stage in the dining room to the rear of the house. Its ultra-modern design puts a contemporary twist on a classic Dutch home necessity, and serves as a focal feature as well as a entirely practical purpose during the cold European winters. This home is a truly contemporary house with a beautiful atmosphere, and speaks in volumes of the tenacity and hard work of all involved. While most would have written the house of as too far gone, Puurbouwen dived right in to create a project to be proud of.