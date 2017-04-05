Your browser is out-of-date.

10 creative ways to make your hedges the star of the show

A Bowdon Garden, Charlesworth Design Charlesworth Design Classic style garden
British gardens are some of the prettiest in the world, and do you know why? Because we really know how to use hedges to great effect! 

We might not have the right climate for more tropical plants, but ask any gardener and they'll tell you that thick, luscious privet and box hedges always look fantastic and really add a certain level of glamour to any outdoor space. But if you don't quite know if they are for you, this article might be all the convincing you need! 

Perfect for creating vivid shapes, evergreen gorgeousness and even better security, hedges are the way forward—but don't just take our word for it! Come and take a look at these fantastic gardens and see if any of the hedge styles and functions instantly appeal to you!

1. Play with the shape.

A Bowdon Garden Charlesworth Design Classic style garden topiary,bowdon,front garden,box hedge,box ball,holly hedge,hale,hedging,clipped hedges
Charlesworth Design

A Bowdon Garden

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

To make your hedges that bit more interesting, why not experiment with some funky topiary? You can go simple and elegant, with simple ball designs, or as crazy as you like. We've actually seen dragon-shaped hedges before, in quaint British villages!

2. Choose artificial, for easy maintenance.

Artificial boxwood hedge space barrier Sunwing Industrial Co., Ltd. Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration Plastic Green
Sunwing Industrial Co., Ltd.

Artificial boxwood hedge space barrier

Sunwing Industrial Co., Ltd.
Sunwing Industrial Co., Ltd.
Sunwing Industrial Co., Ltd.

If you love the look of hedges but know that you can't commit to regular maintenance, how about some artificial hedges? They'll never grow, die or need watering and you still get that classic look that you find so appealing.

3. Alternate the styling.

Topiary Spheres and a funky hedge Niwaki Eclectic style garden
Niwaki

Topiary Spheres and a funky hedge

Niwaki
Niwaki
Niwaki

If you have the space, you can really mix things up, hedge-wise! Long, shapely hedge walls can meet super cute Buxus ball topiaries and other fascinating shapes. What a way to add some diversity!

4. Use them for security.

After Front Garden Garden Ninja Ltd
Garden Ninja Ltd

After Front Garden

Garden Ninja Ltd
Garden Ninja Ltd
Garden Ninja Ltd

Let's not forget that thick garden hedges are fantastic for security and privacy, as well as aesthetics! They can really block unwanted attention, while looking great and a little more organic than stoic fencing.

5. Have a variety of plants.

Niwaki Tripod Ladder Niwaki Country style garden
Niwaki

Niwaki Tripod Ladder

Niwaki
Niwaki
Niwaki

There are so many varieties of plants out there that make for fantastic large hedges, so why not mix and match a few, to get a really unique and natural look? Don't forget that holly makes for lovely hedges too and in winter, will add a gorgeous pop of colour, with it's berries.

6. Create secret garden areas with them.

A Bowdon Garden Charlesworth Design Classic style garden formalgarden,frontgarden,bowdon,classical garden,yew cylinders,box balls,box hedges,front drive
Charlesworth Design

A Bowdon Garden

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

Who didn't want a secret garden or a maze in their garden as a child? We know we did! With think hedging, this is a doddle to create, as you simple plant the hedge cuttings in a shape you want to create, then trim when they are of a proper size. Hide and seek will be so fun in summer!

7. Use them instead of fencing.

Clipped Hedge Cottage Aralia Classic style garden Iron/Steel White
Aralia

Clipped Hedge Cottage

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

We love the idea of using hedging in the place of traditional, bulky fencing. It adds a softer, more organic feel to your garden, not to mention a charming touch of tradition too. Grow them as tall as you like and add a pretty gate. Et voila! Garden perfection!

8. Add some country style to a city garden.

URBAN SPACE, Charlesworth Design Charlesworth Design Minimalist style garden
Charlesworth Design

URBAN SPACE

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

If you think that urban gardens can never quite be as lovely as rural ones, think again! Adding some beautiful hedges to a city landscaping project will instantly make the setting transform into a green haven that wouldn't look out of place in a village!

9. Contain it to planters.

A private garden in West Hampstead, London, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A private garden in West Hampstead, London

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

Speaking of urban gardens. If you only have a small courtyard garden, with high walls, you can still get the benefit of pretty hedging, if you contain it to some striking planters. Mount them on top of your walls and you'll have a really stunning display.

10. Create a softer border with your neighbours.

A Nice Garden in Hale Charlesworth Design Tropical style garden tenniscourt,reargarden,boxhedge,hale,halegarden,cheshiregarden
Charlesworth Design

A Nice Garden in Hale

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

Border divides always seem to come with a little contention, when it comes to pleasing neighbours, but who could argue with a lovely hedge border? Symbiotic with ANY garden style, plain green hedging is hard to get upset about, unlike unusual fencing!

For some extra garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 garden DIY projects perfect for spring days.

Are you sold on the idea of some hedging now?

