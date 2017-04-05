10 creative ways to make your hedges the star of the show

British gardens are some of the prettiest in the world, and do you know why? Because we really know how to use hedges to great effect!
We might not have the right climate for more tropical plants, but ask any gardener and they'll tell you that thick, luscious privet and box hedges always look fantastic and really add a certain level of glamour to any outdoor space. But if you don't quite know if they are for you, this article might be all the convincing you need!
Perfect for creating vivid shapes, evergreen gorgeousness and even better security, hedges are the way forward—but don't just take our word for it! Come and take a look at these fantastic gardens and see if any of the hedge styles and functions instantly appeal to you!
To make your hedges that bit more interesting, why not experiment with some funky topiary? You can go simple and elegant, with simple ball designs, or as crazy as you like. We've actually seen dragon-shaped hedges before, in quaint British villages!
If you love the look of hedges but know that you can't commit to regular maintenance, how about some artificial hedges? They'll never grow, die or need watering and you still get that classic look that you find so appealing.
If you have the space, you can really mix things up, hedge-wise! Long, shapely hedge walls can meet super cute Buxus ball topiaries and other fascinating shapes. What a way to add some diversity!
Let's not forget that thick garden hedges are fantastic for security and privacy, as well as aesthetics! They can really block unwanted attention, while looking great and a little more organic than stoic fencing.
There are so many varieties of plants out there that make for fantastic large hedges, so why not mix and match a few, to get a really unique and natural look? Don't forget that holly makes for lovely hedges too and in winter, will add a gorgeous pop of colour, with it's berries.
Who didn't want a secret garden or a maze in their garden as a child? We know we did! With think hedging, this is a doddle to create, as you simple plant the hedge cuttings in a shape you want to create, then trim when they are of a proper size. Hide and seek will be so fun in summer!
We love the idea of using hedging in the place of traditional, bulky fencing. It adds a softer, more organic feel to your garden, not to mention a charming touch of tradition too. Grow them as tall as you like and add a pretty gate. Et voila! Garden perfection!
If you think that urban gardens can never quite be as lovely as rural ones, think again! Adding some beautiful hedges to a city landscaping project will instantly make the setting transform into a green haven that wouldn't look out of place in a village!
Speaking of urban gardens. If you only have a small courtyard garden, with high walls, you can still get the benefit of pretty hedging, if you contain it to some striking planters. Mount them on top of your walls and you'll have a really stunning display.
Border divides always seem to come with a little contention, when it comes to pleasing neighbours, but who could argue with a lovely hedge border? Symbiotic with ANY garden style, plain green hedging is hard to get upset about, unlike unusual fencing!
