10 creative ways to make your hedges the star of the show

British gardens are some of the prettiest in the world, and do you know why? Because we really know how to use hedges to great effect!

We might not have the right climate for more tropical plants, but ask any gardener and they'll tell you that thick, luscious privet and box hedges always look fantastic and really add a certain level of glamour to any outdoor space. But if you don't quite know if they are for you, this article might be all the convincing you need!

Perfect for creating vivid shapes, evergreen gorgeousness and even better security, hedges are the way forward—but don't just take our word for it! Come and take a look at these fantastic gardens and see if any of the hedge styles and functions instantly appeal to you!