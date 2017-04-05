5 uniquely British design features we all secretly love

Do you ever get the feeling that other countries view our interior design choices as a little… funny? Perhaps everyone thinks that we favour regal décor that wouldn't be out of place in a palace, but in actual fact, the things that we hold most dear, in terms of innovative design, are quite surprising.

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that British homes seek to marry style, practicality and cosiness in every space possible, but hey, don't just take our word for it! Come with us now as we look at the five most definitive guiding principles for decorating a British home, as we think you'll be pleasantly surprised and inspired!