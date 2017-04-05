5 uniquely British design features we all secretly love

Do you ever get the feeling that other countries view our interior design choices as a little… funny? Perhaps everyone thinks that we favour regal décor that wouldn't be out of place in a palace, but in actual fact, the things that we hold most dear, in terms of innovative design, are quite surprising.
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that British homes seek to marry style, practicality and cosiness in every space possible, but hey, don't just take our word for it! Come with us now as we look at the five most definitive guiding principles for decorating a British home, as we think you'll be pleasantly surprised and inspired!
When it comes to creating the perfect British living room, it's all about comfort! Yes, style has to play a large role too, but you'll usually find a couple of sofas, plus some arm chairs, soft rugs and plump cushions everywhere. Regardless of the genre of décor, you'll never just find one chair that everyone has to cram onto!
There was a time when formal dining rooms were a staple in every British home, but these days, they tend to be far more family orientated. Often as not, you'll find them being integrated with the kitchen, for improved family cohesion and a far more relaxed and sociable feel. Delightful!
Plenty of British houses have tremendous period features in them and are actually old-fashioned in their construction too, but we've become used to seeing traditional Victorian terrace houses and cast iron fireplaces, so are always on the lookout for modern ways to improve them! That's why interior period features will often be contrasted with contemporary décor and outside, you can see lots of modern extensions, to the rear.
We might have the reputation of having stiff upper lips, but when it comes to colour, all bets are off! There's nothing we Brits love more than a bright pop of colour, as this vibrant kitchen proves! You'll find daring kitchens, bold textiles and even fantastically colourful façades throughout Britain's architecture!
We are so good at getting more storage into our homes, here in Britain! Whether it's sneaky hallway cupboards for coats and bags or inset wall shelving, we really understand the value of having enough space to store everything. If only integrating storage was an olympic sport!
To see how innovative British design can be, take a look at this Ideabook: The Award-Winning British Home.