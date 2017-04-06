12 homes with utterly ingenious storage solutions

We don't think it's groundbreaking news that every home needs a full compliment of clever storage solutions that contribute to a tidy, organised and easy-to-use living space, but do you know what you can try in your house?

Bookshelves aren't anything new, but there are so many brilliant ways to add extra storage to every room in the home, from living rooms through to kitchens and we've found a few of our favourites to show you today.

The interior designers that selected these fantastic solutions were clearly at the top of their game and once you see these ideas, you will be too! Let's take a look!