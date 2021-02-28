Your browser is out-of-date.

14 homes with brilliant bi-folding doors

homify Modern houses
When you want to open your home up to the garden and create a stunning dialogue between the interior and exterior spaces that you have access to, there is only one option; bi-folding doors! Not only do these fantastic glazing variations offer style and easy access, they really finish rear extensions perfectly too! After all, why just have walls and windows, when you can have totally open transitions with unique and eye-catching exterior / interior folding doors?  

Your Kitchen Planner would definitely agree with that thinking and encourage you to embrace a brighter interior! We've found 14 fantastic images of bi-fold doors that we just know will sell you on the idea for your own home, so let's take a look! 


1. Modern and bold, these doors really suit the style of the extension and just disappear from view! No wonder there are sofas in place here!

kitchen extension homify Modern houses
homify

kitchen extension

homify
homify
homify

See how utterly creative you can get when it comes to an extension with bi-fold doors? 


2. Perfectly coordinated with the house, these white wood doors look chic and pretty, rather than industrial, which you might have thought all bi-folding doors were!

House by the Woods, St Andrews, Fife Architects Fife Architects Country style kitchen
Fife Architects

House by the Woods, St Andrews

Fife Architects
Fife Architects
Fife Architects

3. Two set's of bi-folding doors? Yes please! What a way to totally remove all the walls in this extension! On a sunny day, this must be paradise!

Rear Extension Nic Antony Architects Ltd Modern houses
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Rear Extension

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

4. Simple and effective, the small extension here has understated bi-folding doors in place to lead directly out onto the terrace. It's a truly great spot for the dining table.

After works - exterior shot with bifold doors open Rogers and Jones Architects Modern houses
Rogers and Jones Architects

After works—exterior shot with bifold doors open

Rogers and Jones Architects
Rogers and Jones Architects
Rogers and Jones Architects

5. Amazing! Bi-folding doors can even look great as part of a more heritage installation! Talk about adding to the grandeur!

Orangery with Bi-fold Doors Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory
Vale Garden Houses

Orangery with Bi-fold Doors

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

6. Think natural wood bi-folding doors won't look as good as metal framed versions? Think again! These ones have totally opened up a bijou extension!

Side extension build in timber frame Affleck Property Services Modern houses
Affleck Property Services

Side extension build in timber frame

Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

7. The frameless design of this installation makes for a beautifully seamless and understated look. Even with the doors shut, it would be a sight for the senses!

Early Victorian Townhouse, Corebuild Corebuild Modern garden
Corebuild

Early Victorian Townhouse

Corebuild
Corebuild
Corebuild

8. How stylish are these faux leaded bi-folding doors? Every inch the perfect accessory for framing the stunning views of the garden, they would be amazing for a heritage home.

Bi-folding Timber Doors with Bronze Inserts Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doorsDoors Metal Black
Architectural Bronze Ltd

Bi-folding Timber Doors with Bronze Inserts

Architectural Bronze Ltd
Architectural Bronze Ltd
Architectural Bronze Ltd

9. Beautiful. Having the interior flooring match the outside patio colour so well has made for such a smooth transition and the doors open just enough to offer open access but also a definite divide. Simple can be better.

Sliding Folding doors GK Architects Ltd Sliding doors
GK Architects Ltd

Sliding Folding doors

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

10. The design of these doors means that there isn't a huge concertina of glazing left at one side to disrupt the view. Now that's clever!

Kitchen Extension with Bi Folding Doors homify Modern windows & doors
homify

Kitchen Extension with Bi Folding Doors

homify
homify
homify

11. Woah! Bi-folding doors have gone up to the next level here! A large glazed wall simple falls away and creates an almost entirely alfresco dining space!

Orangery from kitchen with bi folding doors homify Modern conservatory
homify

Orangery from kitchen with bi folding doors

homify
homify
homify

12. The black metalwork of these doors is great, as it complements the black gloss kitchen so well and creates a super seamless colour scheme throughout.

Kitchen Development with Bi Folding Doors homify Modern windows & doors
homify

Kitchen Development with Bi Folding Doors

homify
homify
homify

Bonus points if you have a kitchen with bi-fold doors leading out onto a welcoming patio, as shown here.  

13. While these big doors open up fully, we are really enjoying the frame effect that the central supports create. If we had that garden, we'd want views of it too!

Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Living SunSeeker Doors Modern living room glass doors,sliding doors,pivot doors,retractable doors,contemporary,patio doors,bi folding doors
SunSeeker Doors

Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Living

SunSeeker Doors
SunSeeker Doors
SunSeeker Doors

14. What a gorgeous set of bi-folding doors to finish with! Simple, elegant and all about giving the impression of a far longer room, they are really working wonders!

Estelle Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Estelle

Coupdeville
Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Pros and cons of bi-fold doors: Installation and frames

Kitchen Diner Hatch Construction Ltd Modern dining room House Refurbishment London, Basement conversion London, Basement Construction London, London Basements, Basement conversion Fulham
Hatch Construction Ltd

Kitchen Diner

Hatch Construction Ltd
Hatch Construction Ltd
Hatch Construction Ltd

PRO: Installing bi-fold doors is rather easy, whether you’re searching for a folding kitchen door or building an entirely new extension with bi-fold doors. And most sites allow any number of bi-fold doors to be installed, including bay windows and corners.  

CON: All those frames can obstruct your view slightly when closing the door. (however, this can be altered by opting for slim-style frames) 


Pros and cons of bi-fold doors: Flexibility and thresholds

Bi-fold doors The Wood Window Alliance Modern windows & doors Wood Grey
The Wood Window Alliance

Bi-fold doors

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

PRO: Bi-fold doors are available in a fantastic variety of design styles, sizes, configurations and colours to match any home, modern or traditional. And as the doors fold back they become either exterior or interior folding doors, depending on which setup best suits your home and lifestyle.  

CON: As there’s no threshold with bi-fold doors, there is also no barrier between the interior floors and exterior grounds. That means water can easily be blown or swept inside. However, introducing a drainage system and/or creating a slope away from the bi-fold doors can rectify this problem. 


Next up: Getting the lowdown on garage conversions.


30 ideas for a modern front door
Are you inspired to try a pair of bi-fold doors in your home? 

