14 homes with brilliant bi-folding doors

When you want to open your home up to the garden and create a stunning dialogue between the interior and exterior spaces that you have access to, there is only one option; bi-folding doors! Not only do these fantastic glazing variations offer style and easy access, they really finish rear extensions perfectly too! After all, why just have walls and windows, when you can have totally open transitions with unique and eye-catching exterior / interior folding doors?
Your Kitchen Planner would definitely agree with that thinking and encourage you to embrace a brighter interior! We've found 14 fantastic images of bi-fold doors that we just know will sell you on the idea for your own home, so let's take a look!
See how utterly creative you can get when it comes to an extension with bi-fold doors?
Bonus points if you have a kitchen with bi-fold doors leading out onto a welcoming patio, as shown here.
PRO: Installing bi-fold doors is rather easy, whether you’re searching for a folding kitchen door or building an entirely new extension with bi-fold doors. And most sites allow any number of bi-fold doors to be installed, including bay windows and corners.
CON: All those frames can obstruct your view slightly when closing the door. (however, this can be altered by opting for slim-style frames)
PRO: Bi-fold doors are available in a fantastic variety of design styles, sizes, configurations and colours to match any home, modern or traditional. And as the doors fold back they become either exterior or interior folding doors, depending on which setup best suits your home and lifestyle.
CON: As there’s no threshold with bi-fold doors, there is also no barrier between the interior floors and exterior grounds. That means water can easily be blown or swept inside. However, introducing a drainage system and/or creating a slope away from the bi-fold doors can rectify this problem.
