14 homes with brilliant bi-folding doors

When you want to open your home up to the garden and create a stunning dialogue between the interior and exterior spaces that you have access to, there is only one option; bi-folding doors! Not only do these fantastic glazing variations offer style and easy access, they really finish rear extensions perfectly too! After all, why just have walls and windows, when you can have totally open transitions with unique and eye-catching exterior / interior folding doors?

Your Kitchen Planner would definitely agree with that thinking and encourage you to embrace a brighter interior! We've found 14 fantastic images of bi-fold doors that we just know will sell you on the idea for your own home, so let's take a look!



