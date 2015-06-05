How to incorporate subway tiles into your home

This luxurious bathroom in the hip Los Angeles neighbourhood of Los Feliz is a showcase of Beverley Hills' definitive style. The charming black and white colour scheme pays homage to the drama of Film Noir, whilst also drawing inspiration from the beloved Art Deco style. Textures and patterns energetically lead our eyes around the room, with tiles of the floor inspired by the Middle East, complemented by subway tiles for the walls of the space.

