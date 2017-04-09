​12 heavenly bedroom ideas

Just because your bedroom is used for sleeping (amongst other things) does not mean you can get away with just a bland bed and a sad-looking table. After all, is there any better way to begin (and end) each day than with a super stylish bedroom that makes you feel welcome, cosy, comfortable, inspired and important?

Fortunately, there are a number of ways to style up a bedroom, and we have picked 12 of the most popular design tricks.

So, refill that cup of tea, sit back and see how a few simple ideas (from wall art to coloured cushions) can style up your bedroom – and your life!